Flagstaff History: Smoke from oil pit fire caused excitement

125 years ago
1895: The Eighteenth Legislature of the Territory of Arizona has passed the sheep quarantine law. This is the law that sheep raisers want. An inspector for each county shall be appointed -- all sheep will be inspected and dipped.
The Winslow ball team came to Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon. Burt Davis made a pretty catch from left field and batted well also, taking Flagstaff to a win.
Randolph Franz, Flagstaff's new southpaw ball twirler, has accepted a position with J. T. Lockhard. Catcher Shister is also employed at the mill.
The Greenlaw Bros. will start their Surprise Mill next week.
The new Coconino County Court House is expected to be ready for occupancy soon. This county will then be adorned with as handsome a building as there is anywhere in this territory. A large force of men are now employed, and the contractors expect to reach completion of the building by July 1. There are 14 rooms, including a sheriffs’ office, each with an outside window.
100 years ago
1920: Flagstaff is to have a most important new industry in the Arizona Quarry and Construction Co., of which the manager will be George T. Harrington. Along with this news is that the new company will furnish steam heating, and that the plans for the latter include furnishing steam heat this coming winter for three-fourths more of the businesses in the downtown area of the city. The headquarters of the new company will be north of the Electric Light Company, of which Mr. Harrington is also manager.
The new company will be manufacturing concrete building blocks, pipe and roofing tiles. All items can be made to suit exact requirements of customers.
A big smoke caused a tremendous lot of excitement Wednesday afternoon. In some way the old waste pit, a hole in the ground at the Union Oil Co. Station, caught fire. There was about a carload of waste oil in the pit and the dense cloud of smoke that rose at first led many to believe the big tank of crude oil was on fire. The fire department got on the job right away and soon, with their usual thoroughness, put the flames down.
The rationing of gasoline was discontinued on Monday. It was explained that the increase in the price is expected to reduce the use down to what is available.
The Weatherford Road to the top of the San Francisco Peaks and the hotel will not be built. The Los Angeles financiers have been here for several days and following a careful, detailed examination of the possibilities and difficulties of the situation, decided against financing the project.
75 years ago
1945: The U.S. Supreme Court has held as invalid the Arizona state law limiting freight trains to 70 cars. The Arizona Supreme Court had previously upheld the state's right to limit the length of trains. The Southern Pacific Railroad contended that the regulation of railroads exceeded their legislative authority.
The 17th annual Southwest Indian Rodeo and Pow Wow is to take place Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4. This unique colorful celebration is the “real McCoy," with authentic ceremonial dances and real ceremonial events not created just for the show.
50 years ago
1970: Who knows? According to the Flagstaff Bureau of the Census, no one does due to the delay in the publication of any figures for northern Arizona, saying there is trouble with the count on the reservation. There were delays in getting the forms sent out, and further delays in collecting them and getting them returned. They should be in hand soon and will then be counted.
A 44-year-old Flagstaff woman who reportedly took up most of U.S. Highway 66 Wednesday night has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Investigating police officer Joseph L. James said that he saw a car leave the America Motor Hotel shortly after midnight. It turned on to the highway and bounced off a curb on the opposite side of the street and then proceeded in an erratic manner into the traffic pattern. Officer James stopped the car and the driver, being unable to stand, fell against her vehicle when she attempted to step out. She also could not find her driver's license when asked for it. She registered a mark of .23 on the Breathalyzer test. She has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
25 years ago
1995: The new Coconino County budget is highlighted by the decision not to spend $545,841 in available funding, some of which is being saved for future technology costs. With the savings the county budget reserve will jump from $1 million to $1.6 million, causing property taxes to fall for the third straight year. The board has also adopted the Tusayan Area Plan, which will establish guidelines for both the Board and the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission when considering development in unincorporated areas.
The county is making an effort to fund, with the help of the Navajo Nation, the establishment of several solid waste transfer stations for the reservation. The spending of $290,000 to buy a 55-car parking lot on the northeast corner of Cherry Avenue and Leroux Street for $10,000 less than its assessed value.
An 11th-hour opposition by an 18 Fort Valley residents letter campaign has put an end to the controversial proposed 75-lot development in that community.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!