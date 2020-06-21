Flagstaff History: Smoke from oil pit fire caused excitement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

125 years ago

1895: The Eighteenth Legislature of the Territory of Arizona has passed the sheep quarantine law. This is the law that sheep raisers want. An inspector for each county shall be appointed -- all sheep will be inspected and dipped.

The Winslow ball team came to Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon. Burt Davis made a pretty catch from left field and batted well also, taking Flagstaff to a win.

Randolph Franz, Flagstaff's new southpaw ball twirler, has accepted a position with J. T. Lockhard. Catcher Shister is also employed at the mill.

The Greenlaw Bros. will start their Surprise Mill next week.

The new Coconino County Court House is expected to be ready for occupancy soon. This county will then be adorned with as handsome a building as there is anywhere in this territory. A large force of men are now employed, and the contractors expect to reach completion of the building by July 1. There are 14 rooms, including a sheriffs’ office, each with an outside window.

100 years ago