Flagstaff History: Shift from focus on timber industry to tourism gained momentum

Nearly all the families in the city either entertained at their homes or were entertained by others, with a great decrease in the population of turkeys.

Lee Doyle, who with his father Allan Doyle had been on a 20-day bear hunting trip with Zane Grey the author and friends, returned here over the weekend.

The most important thing needed in the growth of the Town of Flagstaff is to get Flagstaff on the route most traveled by continental tourists. Automobile traffic is of great importance and its rise will soon be a significant factor here as the timber industry continues to decline.

Deputy Forest Supervisor Jim Gardner, just back from southern Coconino County, says that grazing conditions there are very poor, owing to lack of rain, and that while stock is in very good condition now, there will not be nearly enough grass to carry them through the winter season.

50 years ago

1970: Aspen Avenue is one-way in an easterly direction and Birch Avenue is one-way in a westerly direction, a situation that has been the target of anger of the downtown businessmen, who have claimed they have hurt business receipts and have demanded their return to two-way traffic.