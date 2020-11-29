Flagstaff History: Shift from focus on timber industry to tourism gained momentum

125 years ago
1895: Manager Harry Hibben has finally completed arrangements with Haverly’s Original Mastidon Minstrels, and that great organization will speak at Babbitt’s Hall on Dec. 18.
About 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon there was an alarm of fire and smoke pouring from the second-story windows of the Bashford-Burant business block. The windows were broken out and the fire extinguished with buckets of water.
Some bundles of smoking overhalls and cords were thrown down into the street below. The damage was small. There was a crowd of people present to help following the alarm. The origin of the fire is only a matter of conjecture.
Official notice is now given that the assessment roll for the 1895 tax roll is now in my possession, and it is due and payable on or before Dec. 1 and will become delinquent on Dec. 3. A.T. Cornish, Treasurer and Ex-Officio Tax Collector, Flagstaff, Arizona.
Postmaster Ross informs us that a closed mail pouch is now sent from this office by No. 3, the fast train.
C. H. Schultz had one of his camps rifled this week. The thieves did not overlook a single item but took everything in sight.
100 years ago
1920: Thanksgiving was generally and variously observed on Thursday at the Flagstaff churches, each holding a special service.
Nearly all the families in the city either entertained at their homes or were entertained by others, with a great decrease in the population of turkeys.
Lee Doyle, who with his father Allan Doyle had been on a 20-day bear hunting trip with Zane Grey the author and friends, returned here over the weekend.
The most important thing needed in the growth of the Town of Flagstaff is to get Flagstaff on the route most traveled by continental tourists. Automobile traffic is of great importance and its rise will soon be a significant factor here as the timber industry continues to decline.
Deputy Forest Supervisor Jim Gardner, just back from southern Coconino County, says that grazing conditions there are very poor, owing to lack of rain, and that while stock is in very good condition now, there will not be nearly enough grass to carry them through the winter season.
50 years ago
1970: Aspen Avenue is one-way in an easterly direction and Birch Avenue is one-way in a westerly direction, a situation that has been the target of anger of the downtown businessmen, who have claimed they have hurt business receipts and have demanded their return to two-way traffic.
Under the new plan presented by William F. Costello, Beaver Street would become one-way southbound and San Francisco Street would become one-way northbound both through the downtown area with no indication of how far north this would extend. Humphreys and Leroux would remain two-way.
As presented, the plan would provide the downtown area with increased parking.
A relatively new type of raised lane markers designed to permit snowplows to work without hindrance is being installed on Santa Fe Avenue from Verde Street to the eastern I-40 Interchange.
The Flagstaff City Council has undertaken the consideration of whether Fort Valley Road should be widened to four lanes.
25 years ago
1995: Coconino County has been charging itself hundreds of thousands dollars less in jail overcrowding fines than a court order says it should be. Additionally $22,250 earmarked for substance abuse programs for jail inmates is sitting idle while county officials question who is responsible for allocating the funds.
The county has accrued $56,300 in fines in the past six months that it has to pay for jail overcrowding.
A new airline will begin serving Flagstaff at Pulliam Air Port Monday morning. Peacock Air Service based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will offer one flight per day to Phoenix and to Laughlin, Nevada.
The cheapest flight to Albuquerque -- on a weekday with a week in advance purchase -- will be $119 round trip.
The highest price will be $189 for a weekend ticket. The entrance of a second airline is considered a small but significant step toward bringing Flagstaff into having a thriving air service. Previously Mesa Air Lines has been our only air service.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
