Flagstaff History: 'Save the Tree House' campaign began for college kids' hut

125 YEARS AGO

1895: Flagstaff will probably have an electric plant of its own before many more days have passed.

It was so decided at a meeting of the council on Monday night. J.D. Moore, the Prescott electrician, requested a franchise in Flagstaff. He stated that he wanted to establish an electrical plant here. But before doing so he wanted the town to grant him the exclusive electric lighting privilege of Flagstaff for 25 years.

The success of the new railroad is now assured beyond any doubt. It is expected that work of the Durango, Flagstaff and San Diego railroads will soon be commenced.

Harry Jacob and T. J. Rickel returned Saturday from a trip to Tonto Basin, where they went to examine the gold mines.

100 YEARS AGO

1920: The promoter of the Flagstaff to the Peaks Toll Road says there is no doubt that the road will be built and in operation before the end of this summer.