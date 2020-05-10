Flagstaff History: 'Save the Tree House' campaign began for college kids' hut

125 YEARS AGO
1895: Flagstaff will probably have an electric plant of its own before many more days have passed.
It was so decided at a meeting of the council on Monday night. J.D. Moore, the Prescott electrician, requested a franchise in Flagstaff. He stated that he wanted to establish an electrical plant here. But before doing so he wanted the town to grant him the exclusive electric lighting privilege of Flagstaff for 25 years.
The success of the new railroad is now assured beyond any doubt. It is expected that work of the Durango, Flagstaff and San Diego railroads will soon be commenced.
Harry Jacob and T. J. Rickel returned Saturday from a trip to Tonto Basin, where they went to examine the gold mines.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: The promoter of the Flagstaff to the Peaks Toll Road says there is no doubt that the road will be built and in operation before the end of this summer.
As is well known, John W. Weatherford has been working on the project for a long time. He has now associated with John Lynes and Ralph B. Seeley, both of Los Angeles. They are cotton raisers of the Palo Verde. The road is expected to be 20 feet wide and surfaced with no grade steeper than 6%. It will be surfaced with decomposed granite and fenced. A lodge and 100-room hotel is also in the plan. The exact location of the latter has not yet been determined. A summit house is included as well.
Lynes and Seeley are currently establishing an airplane line from Los Angeles to Phoenix. They will be holding a parade in that city next week, dragging three airplanes at the head of the procession while a plane flys overhead.
The University of Arizona will be holding its summer session in Flagstaff at our Normal School. This will give us a much larger compliment of teachers and students than we have had before at any one time.
Astronomy professor A. E. Douglas will instruct in astronomy. Botany professor J. J. Thonberger will instruct in the identification of native plants. Assistant professor Frazier will present a freshman course in English. Courses in home economics and household management will also be offered as well as in vocational education.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: V-E Day was celebrated on Tuesday, May 5, but Victory in Europe Day was celebrated quietly in Flagstaff, with most of the business houses closed in honor of the occasion. But there can be no real celebration until the Japanese are crushed. A P-38 flown at the Navajo Ordinance Depot crashed to the ground at 1:30 p.m. The only other excitement for the day was when the house at 300 South O’Leary burst into flames and burned quickly to the ground before the fire department -- which had arrived very quickly -- could put it out.
City council has set May 21-26 time frame for Clean Up Week. City equipment will remove all debris that is piled street-side. Residents and businesses are again asked to clear up anything messy or disorderly located nearby them.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: After careful study and consideration of the library building it has been declared beyond repair. It is not just the roof but other structural deficiencies as well plus mechanical equipment is in poor condition and has dangerous electrical problems. It will cost between $6,000-$7,000 to demolish the old structure.
Six Flagstaff teenagers, five with previous records are being held in connection with a series of burglaries that have occurred over the past two years. Chief Elmo Maxwell said they are all from the same neighborhood in East Flagstaff. Two were noticed stealing motorbikes from an apartment house and were arrested minutes later by Sgt. Gus Amada and Patrolman Edwin P. Madden Jr. Once the pair was in the custody of Juvenile Officer Richard M. Ortiz, information about the burglaries began to unfold.
The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has been receiving more and more letters and the theme is "Save the Tree House." The problem is that the tree house is on Arizona State land. The three Northern Arizona University students who were building it did not get a building permit.
Even more importantly, the tree is in a planned timber sale area and is expected to be felled. Control of the area rests entirely with Andrew Betty, State Land Commissioner in Phoenix.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Yes, the city council wants to buy the steam locomotive that sits on the Stone Forest property. They reached consensus to reimburse several city residents who bought the train known as “Old Two Spot” for $6,500 as Stone Forest Industries was about to sell it to a California buyer. The “Two Spot Seven” say they are frustrated at the pace with which the city is proceeding. City officials say the matter must be taken up at the same time as other budget matters.
The locomotive was bought new in 1917 by the Arizona Lumber & Timber Company and has stayed in Flagstaff ever since. The engine was called “Old 2 Spot” because water bags wore away part of the No. 5. It has been on the Stone Forest property since 1966.
A one-time 3% raise is the most controversial part of the May 16 Flagstaff Unified School District override to be phased in over six and seven years. It would not guarantee 3% to all teachers but would increase the total budget for salaries. Other items include $90,000 for three additional school nurses, $130,000 for elementary school art, $63,000 for 15 elementary school aids.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
