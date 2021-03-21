Flagstaff History: Saint, the dog, was a real blessing for boy in danger

125 years ago
1896: The Coconino Grand Jury made its final report to Judge Hawkins before being discharged from their duties. James Walters gets 10 years for the killing of Conductor Clancy, and the murderer of Dittenhoffer gets a life sentence.
The Arizona Cattle Company is gathering cattle on the range this week and expects to ship 20 carloads to Kansas City on Monday.
E. J. Nally, Superintendant of the Postal Telegraph passed through here on No. 1 on his way with his wife to the Grand Canyon, where they will spend a few days. He then expects to return here to check on new changes of equipment next week.
100 years ago
1921: The Atlantic & Pacific Railroad has announced that it will be making a special round-trip rate to Flagstaff to Prescott on April 1 Grand Lodge of the I.O.O.F. Event.
Survey of the line north from Coconino County to Navajo County began this week under the supervision of Frank Goodman.
At 9 o'clock Saturday evening, the Flagstaff Rifle Club will host a business meeting at the armory. All members are requested to attend. This club was organized about three months ago. Our guns and ammunition have just now arrived. It’s time to organize our practice.
The Elks plan to give 12 shows for their new clubhouse building fund and are selling tickets to 12 monthly shows to be presented at the Orpheum Theater. The proceeds will go toward its construction.
“Flagstaff, fairest jewel in Arizona’s crown” and “Flagstaff, why go farther?” These are just two of the many entries submitted to the slogan contest for the City of Flagstaff. Mr. Sullivan of the Dress-Well Shop is sponsoring the contest and will award a $50 suit to the winner.
50 years ago
1971: Cindy Holder will always remember the word “incumbent.” Her correct spelling of the word put her at the top and won her trip to the State Spelling Contest in Phoenix.
The Flagstaff Fire Department literally had a hopping two and a half hours on Tuesday as they fought a large brush fire on the west end of the city, plus two other brush fires on east side, as well as a car fire that erupted almost simultaneously downtown.
25 years ago
1996: Saint, a 6-year old German boxer dog, turned life-saving canine when a 4-year old boy fell into the Rio de Flag near the library. While the child's companion ran for help, Saint went into action, plunged into the unusually swollen Rio, seized the boy by the seat of his pants and pulled him from the fast moving water to safety.
The brightest comet seen in 20 years is looming large in Flagstaff’s night sky. A Lowell Observatory astronomer said to expect the comet to be more than twice the size of a full moon.
A 15-year-old Flagstaff youth was arrested by Flagstaff police after he threatened an officer with a 3-inch kitchen knife. The boy was reported by his mother as drinking beer and refusing to go to school. A chase ensued through the Rio de Flag basin before the boy was tackled by another police officer.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.