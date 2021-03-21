Flagstaff History: Saint, the dog, was a real blessing for boy in danger

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Elks plan to give 12 shows for their new clubhouse building fund and are selling tickets to 12 monthly shows to be presented at the Orpheum Theater. The proceeds will go toward its construction.

“Flagstaff, fairest jewel in Arizona’s crown” and “Flagstaff, why go farther?” These are just two of the many entries submitted to the slogan contest for the City of Flagstaff. Mr. Sullivan of the Dress-Well Shop is sponsoring the contest and will award a $50 suit to the winner.

50 years ago

1971: Cindy Holder will always remember the word “incumbent.” Her correct spelling of the word put her at the top and won her trip to the State Spelling Contest in Phoenix.

The Flagstaff Fire Department literally had a hopping two and a half hours on Tuesday as they fought a large brush fire on the west end of the city, plus two other brush fires on east side, as well as a car fire that erupted almost simultaneously downtown.

25 years ago