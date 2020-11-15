Flagstaff History: Rock-throwers got away after striking man in head

125 years ago
1895: A. P. Allen shipped two carloads of cattle to Lakin, Kansas, Saturday.
A. H. McClure went to Williams Monday to put a gravel and asphalt roof on the Grand Canyon Hotel and on the new Boyce Buildings.
Manager Harry Hibben has secured the J. S. Haverly Minstrels for the night of Dec. 18. Billy Rice and Burt Shepard, two popular minstrels, are with the troop.
The Pembroke comedy group of the “Barn Stormers” is said to be stranded in Albuquerque. They give the reason that their advance agent Al Maher left too many expense bills for the company to pay.
T.S. Curren is at Winslow this week putting an asphalt and gravel roof on the round house and the machines shop.
A full line of winter underwear available at Rogers, from 50 cents up.
Just received at the Flagstaff Commercial Company, a carload of Monarch canned goods. Nothing like them in the way of good-to-eat value.
J. F. Hawks, proprietor of the Hawks Hotel, has just finished the remodeling of the popular hostelry. Windows have now been put in all the rooms and solid partitions divide the rooms from each other. The interior of the building has been repapered and painted. The kitchen and restaurant are models of convenience and everything is in excellent shape for the entertaining of the many patrons of the Hawks Hotel.
100 years ago
Support Local Journalism
1920: J. W. Kever’s jitney broke down about four miles out of town and Carter Joy went out in the Harper jitney truck to rescue him. He was towing him back when just as they passed a culvert near Johnny’s, two men rose out of the ditch and heaved a rock at Kever that connected with his head and sent him to dreamland. Joy herd Kever yell, stopped his car, grabbed his trusty six-gun and sprinted back to Kever. He saw the men run but did not shoot nor identify them. Kever regained consciousness about the time they reached town.
Joe Bender has sold his interest in the Shamrock Taxi line to Jack Fuss and Art Peck. They are both industrious young men and it is expected that they will do well with the business.
50 years ago
1970: “Think Snow.” That’s the type of buttons on coat lapels these days as local ski enthusiasts wait for the white stuff to cover the San Francisco Peaks.
The weather has been cold enough and there have been storms moving through the area but they have lacked precipitation.
Flagstaff City Police are seeking a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place Saturday evening. Mrs. Louise Griggs, an employee of the Shoe Roundup at 18 E. Santa Fe Ave. told Patrolman Christopher J. Bavasi that as she was about to close the store a man came in and asked if she had change for a dollar.
When she opened the cash drawer the man pushed her to the floor and took an estimated $880 from the drawer, mostly in in $20 dollar bills. The suspect then fled and is being sought.
25 years ago
1995: A known 24-year–old woman is being sought by police for questioning in connection with a fraudulent scheme investigation. She is believed to have written a bad check totaling $1,425.24 to a local business. Anyone with information call the Flagstaff Police Department.
Flames shot out of the doors and roof of a 500 block South Agassi Street home from a worker laying floor tiles using a propane torch. The Flagstaff Fire Department braced themselves in an attempt to quell the furious fire that caused approximately $40,000 in damage Thursday evening. The workman whose name has not been released was hospitalized at the Flagstaff Medical Center with first and second-degree burns on his hand, arms and face.
The family lost pretty much everything but it could have been much worse, as at the time the fire ignited there were six other people in the house. A mother, grandmother and children, including an 11-month-old infant. Although the fire spread very quickly they were all able to get out of the house.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!