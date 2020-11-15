Flagstaff History: Rock-throwers got away after striking man in head

100 years ago

1920: J. W. Kever’s jitney broke down about four miles out of town and Carter Joy went out in the Harper jitney truck to rescue him. He was towing him back when just as they passed a culvert near Johnny’s, two men rose out of the ditch and heaved a rock at Kever that connected with his head and sent him to dreamland. Joy herd Kever yell, stopped his car, grabbed his trusty six-gun and sprinted back to Kever. He saw the men run but did not shoot nor identify them. Kever regained consciousness about the time they reached town.

Joe Bender has sold his interest in the Shamrock Taxi line to Jack Fuss and Art Peck. They are both industrious young men and it is expected that they will do well with the business.

50 years ago

1970: “Think Snow.” That’s the type of buttons on coat lapels these days as local ski enthusiasts wait for the white stuff to cover the San Francisco Peaks.

The weather has been cold enough and there have been storms moving through the area but they have lacked precipitation.