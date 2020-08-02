Flagstaff History: Robber shot to death after making multiple heists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 years ago

1895: The officials of Coconino County are now getting themselves their new quarters in our new $15,000 courthouse. The seats were moved in on Saturday, and then on Monday the contents of the various county offices were moved from the Babbitt building offices, where the offices of the county have been located.

All the offices are on the first floor, the second floor is reached by wide, easy rising steps, and the courtroom is light and airy and is large enough for all courtroom purposes.

E.S. Wilcox is now able to get around on crutches.

G. E. G. Porter has been appointed Justice of the Peace and is in Prescott this week.

L. W. Clancy has returned from California. The climate there did not agree with him.

100 years ago

1920: The contract for the paving of the National Old Trails -- for the slightly more than a mile it runs through the City of Flagstaff -- has been formally approved by city council.