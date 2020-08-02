Flagstaff History: Robber shot to death after making multiple heists

125 years ago
1895: The officials of Coconino County are now getting themselves their new quarters in our new $15,000 courthouse. The seats were moved in on Saturday, and then on Monday the contents of the various county offices were moved from the Babbitt building offices, where the offices of the county have been located.
All the offices are on the first floor, the second floor is reached by wide, easy rising steps, and the courtroom is light and airy and is large enough for all courtroom purposes.
E.S. Wilcox is now able to get around on crutches.
G. E. G. Porter has been appointed Justice of the Peace and is in Prescott this week.
L. W. Clancy has returned from California. The climate there did not agree with him.
100 years ago
1920: The contract for the paving of the National Old Trails -- for the slightly more than a mile it runs through the City of Flagstaff -- has been formally approved by city council.
Al Baldwin, semi-proprietor of the O. K. rooming house at Williams, worked some of his Yale lock master pass keys at the Babbitt–Polson store at Williams just once too often when caught stealing on Monday night. He made the mistake of using his gun and is dead from the effect of the bullets Deputy Sheriff and County Ranger S. O. Thompson sent crashing through him just after Baldwin's bullet had narrowly missed. The store manager, Geo. Spellman, reported that someone had been systematically robbing his store.
Captain E. M. Robinson of Battery A is much pleased at receiving notice from the War Department that equipment for a full war-strength battery has been ordered and shipped to Flagstaff.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hughes and their daughter, Ruth, returned from Mormon Lake on Thursday where they camped out and fished for two weeks. They caught a number of catfish and bass, and saw some rainbow trout that other fishermen had taken out of the lake. They say the fishing was good but what they had to say about the roads in southern Coconino County is not fit to print.
75 years ago
1945: Issues unavailable for this period of time.
50 years ago
1970: The Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county officials, have expressed dismay with the preliminary census figures that were released last month. They show that Flagstaff grew by only 900 persons in the last five years.
Flagstaff District Manager Mrs. Jean Reynolds said the figures would be released and become official between this September and April 1971
Flagstaff is not alone in its protest. Neighboring and other northland cities, Williams and Prescott, are also expressing protest over the figures.
25 years ago
1995: After a weekend of dealing with erratic winds and steep cliffs, firefighters had the Bear Paw Fire that has charred 800 acres on the northeast face of the San Francisco Peaks contained. It was started by a neglected campfire.
The Jacker Fire continues to burn in the Coconino National Forest in Jack’s Canyon in the Munds Mountain Wilderness about 25 miles south of Flagstaff. The 12-acre fire is being monitored, as it is located on a rocky knoll and very hard to reach by foot. A helicopter has been dumping buckets of water, hoping to contain it, but if the flames leave the knoll then there are two crews standing by ready to fight.
Council voted “Yes” for the rezoning for the Foxwood subdivision on Lake Mary Road. Opponents to the 160-lot development went home feeling slighted.
The new development will include 30 homes priced at $100,000 or less.
Homes in the rest of the development will cost between $110,000 and $120,000.
