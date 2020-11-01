Flagstaff History: 'Rimmy' Jim's house fell on him near the Little Colorado River

125 years ago
1895: The Superintendent of the Flagstaff Electric Company, Thomas Jasper, is busy getting the machinery in place in the Flagstaff Power House. Every piece of equipment is first class and it will not be long before all the businesses are connected. It is anticipated that all will be in place by the end of November.
The public will be interested to know the Arizona Bank has rates for money orders lower than the Post Office and no application has to be filled out when presented.
Patrons of the Parlor Exchange are assured that everything that is served will be to suit the fancy. Only good cooks are employed.
The grade stakes for the first mile of the Flagstaff & Canyon Railroad have been set. J. A. Fleming is expected here in a few days and it is probable that work will begin on the new road very soon.
The Grand Canyon Hotel will be closed on Nov. 1. The Stage run by J. W. Turner has only been operating as the weather permitted.
The Arizona Lumber and Timber Company have run their box factory continuously so far this year.
100 years ago
1920: Harding wins. Cox is on the shelf.
The SUN received notice by telephone from Phoenix early Wednesday morning that the Arizona vote was Harding 36,623 and Cox 28,776.
Ralph Cameron of Flagstaff got 35,567, and with the 28,029 for Mark Smith, that means that Flagstaff now has two United States Senators.
Support Local Journalism
This is the first time Arizona has joined the brotherhood of Republican states.
Coming next week. Dr. R. W. Wright, Arizona’s optometrist, will be in Flagstaff on his regular visit Wednesday and Thursday Nov. 10 and 11.
Leon Savage, who has been away for several months, is back on the job in the shoe repairing department at Switzer’s. Joe Hooussck, who has been relieving him, left on Monday morning for Ord, Nebraska, and may later go to Phoenix.
We hear that "Rimmy" Jim Giddings was hurt though not seriously during the later part of last week when his house fell on him on his winter range out near the Little Colorado River. He’s feeling better now and no bones are broken, so he will be riding again in a few days as spry as ever.
50 years ago
1970: The U.S. Naval Reserve Headquarters building on the campus of Northern Arizona University was the target of arsonists early Monday morning, but the attempt to burn it failed. A spokesman for the group described as the “Flagstaff Weathermen” told the Daily SUN in an anonymous phone call that the group would try again to destroy the year-old structure that houses the headquarters of the U. S. Naval Reserve Service Unit 11-10. The caller also said, “We failed miserably but we will try again.”
Northern Arizona University’s Department of Journalism has been awarded a prestigious two-week Newspaper Fund, Inc. workshop for high school journalism teachers who teach primarily Indian and Mexican American students. The $2,400 grant is only one of six awarded across the nation by the New Jersey–based Newspaper Fund.
In 1968, a presidential election year the total of registered voters in Coconino County was 13,834. Now in 1970 that number has increased.
25 years ago
1995: A Camp Verde man, Michael Monroe, was crushed by a bulldozer he was loading onto a trailer attached to a semi-truck on Thursday morning. The accident occurred on a gravel road he had just finished building off South Harold Ranch Road. The ground was soft and uneven and the bulldozer slide off when the trailer tilted as the bulldozer was being loaded to be transported back to Camp Verde.
The Flagstaff Fire Department was called in and used their inflatable yellow airbags to lift the 76-ton machine.
Thursday afternoon a two-passenger, single–engine plane crashed near the Grand Canyon Air Port. Flying solo, Guy Meeker was leaving for Las Vegas when a low-pressure fuel light came on, said Sgt. Mike Schult of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Department -- who was first on the scene. When Meeker tried to flip over to reserve gas it apparently didn’t work and the engine died. The pilot was only able to fly about a mile and a half west of the air port before he crash-landed in a thicket of trees his wings having sheared off the tree tops as his plane came down. Lucky beyond belief were the word of his rescuers.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!