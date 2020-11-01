Flagstaff History: 'Rimmy' Jim's house fell on him near the Little Colorado River

Ralph Cameron of Flagstaff got 35,567, and with the 28,029 for Mark Smith, that means that Flagstaff now has two United States Senators.

This is the first time Arizona has joined the brotherhood of Republican states.

Coming next week. Dr. R. W. Wright, Arizona’s optometrist, will be in Flagstaff on his regular visit Wednesday and Thursday Nov. 10 and 11.

Leon Savage, who has been away for several months, is back on the job in the shoe repairing department at Switzer’s. Joe Hooussck, who has been relieving him, left on Monday morning for Ord, Nebraska, and may later go to Phoenix.

We hear that "Rimmy" Jim Giddings was hurt though not seriously during the later part of last week when his house fell on him on his winter range out near the Little Colorado River. He’s feeling better now and no bones are broken, so he will be riding again in a few days as spry as ever.

50 years ago