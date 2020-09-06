Flagstaff History: Power outage caused by raven's demise with wires

125 years ago
1895: Chas Holmes killed a mountain sheep one day last week on the range near Whitlock. It was a very large one, the horns and front part of the head weighted 18 pounds. There are but a few of these sheep now to be found.
Our public school will open on Monday, Sept. 9. The high school will be in charge of T. C. Masson, the grammar school will be under the care of Miss Smith. The intermediate grades will be led by Miss Hennesy, and the primary by Mrs. Olney. All are experienced teachers and have special training in the art of schooling. The building will have been completed by then with fine desks so pupils can point with pride at their new school.
Lost in Flagstaff last Monday afternoon, a leather pocket book containing $20 and valuable papers. A good reward will be paid for the return to this office.
100 years ago
1920: Our schools will open on Tuesday with many new teaches. A full roster has been secured. The Emerson School has been remodeled to make room for more classes and the whole building has been thoroughly cleaned and put in shape. The most notable improvement is the new library room that has been built at ridiculously little expense on the east side of the building between the two wings by simply building a wall on one side and adding a roof.
J. W. Weatherford has received word that the maps and specifications for the road to the top of the San Francisco Peaks were approved by the Interior Department of the government this week and announced that work will commence on the road immediately.
“Judge” Miller had his right leg badly broken below the knee Tuesday morning when his team ran away with him, the front wheel of the wagon running over his leg. The accident occurred about 3 miles out on the Rogers Lake Road. He crawled half a mile to Mrs. Huntley’s ranch. She took her little baby and tried to walk to Flagstaff for a doctor. She had only gone about half a mile when she was met by forest Supervisor E. G. Miller, who was motoring to Barney Pasture. He took Mrs. Huntley home and Miller in to the doctor.
A serious accident was narrowly avoided last Saturday when a group of young people were horseback riding on the Mt. Elden Fire Lookout Trail. A horse ridden by Walter Chambers balked and began to play up. Chambers jumped off and the horse fell then rolled into a canyon, making it necessary to build a small bridge to get him out. The horse was pretty bruised up but is not thought to be seriously injured.
50 years ago
1970: They all agree with the Flagstaff City Council, the Atchinson, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad, the Arizona Highway Department and the Corporation Commission something needs to be done with the death trap situation at the Enterprise Crossing of the railroad. An overpass is needed. The question is how to bring that into reality.
Only eight of the samples of water taken at various locations in northern Arizona test out to be of at least reasonably good quality. The samples were taken at from such widely separated points as Black Mesa, Lake Powell and Supai Canyon.
25 years ago
1995: A rabid bat that fell from the eaves of a Continental home Aug. 21 prompted the Coconino County Health Department to issued a rabies advisory this week. The Edgewood Street home owners were hosing down their eaves when the bat fell down.
“Quoth the Raven Nevermore” or put another way, at least one Flagstaff raven isn’t quoting anymore after becoming entangled in wires at an electric power substation in east Flagstaff. Power was cut off for about 4,500 customers for about an hour.
The co-owner of Nava-Hopi Tours says she was forced to stop traffic on Friday morning to help buses pulling into and out of her terminal at 114 West Santa Fe Avenue. That construction blocked the northern lane of Aspen Avenue, which is now one-way eastbound. At one time the street was the terminal's sole access. While other vehicles were able to use the street with no problem, buses had a tough time turning with only one lane to work with. Buses ran over the pylons as they negotiated entrance to the terminal.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
