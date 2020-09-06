Flagstaff History: Power outage caused by raven's demise with wires

J. W. Weatherford has received word that the maps and specifications for the road to the top of the San Francisco Peaks were approved by the Interior Department of the government this week and announced that work will commence on the road immediately.

“Judge” Miller had his right leg badly broken below the knee Tuesday morning when his team ran away with him, the front wheel of the wagon running over his leg. The accident occurred about 3 miles out on the Rogers Lake Road. He crawled half a mile to Mrs. Huntley’s ranch. She took her little baby and tried to walk to Flagstaff for a doctor. She had only gone about half a mile when she was met by forest Supervisor E. G. Miller, who was motoring to Barney Pasture. He took Mrs. Huntley home and Miller in to the doctor.

A serious accident was narrowly avoided last Saturday when a group of young people were horseback riding on the Mt. Elden Fire Lookout Trail. A horse ridden by Walter Chambers balked and began to play up. Chambers jumped off and the horse fell then rolled into a canyon, making it necessary to build a small bridge to get him out. The horse was pretty bruised up but is not thought to be seriously injured.

50 years ago