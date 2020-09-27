Flagstaff History: Porcupines paid a few residents a surprise visit

125 years ago
1895: Notice is hereby given that the assessment roll for 1895 is now in hand and the real estate tax is due Oct. 1, 1895, and will become delinquent on Dec. 1, 1895.
Next Sunday, Sept. 29, 1895, The M. E. Church long closed for extensive repairs will open for divine service. The Ladies Aid Society have been long working to accomplish this and invite everyone to come and see what has been accomplished.
If you’ve been going about paying fancy prices for school shoes, take a look in Bagnall’s show window. Do a little looking and you’ll do a little buying.
George Jones and E.R. Bayless left Tuesday to join the duck hunters at Mormon Lake.
R.R. Williams was up from Cottonwood this week and says the crops and harvests are doing well in that area.
Get your fresh oysters at Carrol’s.
100 years ago
1920: All 1921 sheep grazing permits in the Coconino National Forest held by the Basque aliens were recently revoked by the local forest service office, and it is understood here, the action of the local office has been endorsed by the Secretary of Agriculture. There are five of these permits and 13,000 sheep involved. This action had been anticipated for some time since it had become necessary to reduce the number of sheep grazing in the forest exceeds the graze available. This action was originally proposed in 1903 but was modified by the action of the Wool Growers Association until the forests became overcrowded.
The Arizona Lumber and Timber Co. will build a dam to control the rainy season flooding that covers the south part of Flagstaff particularly in the Clay Avenue section.
Some of the denizens of the surrounding forest evidently don’t realize that this is a city. The other night when Lewis Kelly went out to the woodshed to find some kindling for the morning fire, he narrowly missed putting his hand on a porcupine who had apparently decided that this was his new home. Then on Monday evening Patrolman Harry Witees discovered another porcupine padding unconcernedly along on Railroad Avenue.
50 years ago
1970: Federal funds may become available to assist in the clean up and repair from the damage in Flagstaff and other northern Arizona areas from the recent great storm. Federal officials will be meeting with Coconino County and Flagstaff personnel to consider what may be accomplished.
Working out details on the purchase of the Labor Union Hall as the new permanent site of the Flagstaff Public Library is the main topic on the city council agenda this week.
Two Flagstaff men were allegedly caught trying to pry their way into the back door of Andy’s Liquor store at 23 N. Beaver St. early Sunday morning. They were arrested on charges of drunk and disorderly, and face possible nighttime burglary charges as well. They were caught by Daniel York of the Merchant Patrol, who cornered the two men then called the Flagstaff police.
The Flagstaff police are investigating the theft early Sunday morning of almost $180 from the cash drawer in the ticket office of the Atchinson, Topeka and Santa Fe.
The Railroad Depot in downtown Flagstaff and the case with it has been turned over to the police department’s detective division. The initial call came shortly after midnight Saturday by Leroy Flemons, the night depot attendant who told the investigating officers that while he was cleaning the restrooms shortly after midnight he thought he heard someone in the front area of the station, then when he returned to the ticket office he noticed that the cash drawer appeared to be damaged. When he checked it, it appeared that $170.55 had been taken.
25 years ago
1995: A crowd of about 300 people braved Saturday’s chilly weather to voice their opinions on improving the city recreational opportunities with more playing fields and greater priority placed on children’s recreational options. It is being said that there is a free-for-all among sports teams looking for space to play with not enough places for the interest and need.
A north-south corridor for Flagstaff is back from the the dead -- this time as the centerpiece of a $109 million array of traffic improvements. The much maligned thoroughfare proposed to cross over McMillan Mesa connecting Flagstaff’s east side with U.S. Highway 180 -- it now has another new name “The Peaks Highway”. It has sported a number of other names all against a fierce wall of opposition.
Flagstaff will have a chance to vote on a part of a $52 million traffic bond issue in the March 1996 city election to be paid for by a city sales tax increase of 1 cent per dollar.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
