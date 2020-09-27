Flagstaff History: Porcupines paid a few residents a surprise visit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 years ago

1895: Notice is hereby given that the assessment roll for 1895 is now in hand and the real estate tax is due Oct. 1, 1895, and will become delinquent on Dec. 1, 1895.

Next Sunday, Sept. 29, 1895, The M. E. Church long closed for extensive repairs will open for divine service. The Ladies Aid Society have been long working to accomplish this and invite everyone to come and see what has been accomplished.

If you’ve been going about paying fancy prices for school shoes, take a look in Bagnall’s show window. Do a little looking and you’ll do a little buying.

George Jones and E.R. Bayless left Tuesday to join the duck hunters at Mormon Lake.

R.R. Williams was up from Cottonwood this week and says the crops and harvests are doing well in that area.

Get your fresh oysters at Carrol’s.

100 years ago