Flagstaff History: Officials made big booze busts near Flagstaff

Fortunately his car and most of his farming implements were kept in another building. The only animal remaining is a small bull calf that was free to leave.

The Arizona Lumber & Timber Co. offered Mr. Burris the use of some of their horses to finish his spring planting, which was well underway. He is one of our most progressive farmers. And while this is a severe blow, he will no doubt soon get his work going again and make up for his losses.

There is a 10-mile stretch on the Flagstaff-Winslow road that is in very bad shape. It is a state road and was built up to a good grade four years ago. It has since been left without attention. Dragging it this summer would put it back in good condition, but the state is paying no further attention. Given that the county takes care of it, there appears to be no way to have the cost refunded by the state given the previous county experience with this kind of situation in the past.

Since the University of Arizona is bringing its summer school faculty and students here for its summer session, it is clear that quite a number of cottages will be needed to house them. People having summer cottages to rent would do the school a great favor by letting it know of their availability.