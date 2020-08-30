Flagstaff History: Night prowlers disturbed campgrounds, leading to cries for policing

125 years ago
1895: It is reported that the White Mountain Apaches are getting restless of prospectors trying to get in on the reservation. It is said they have recently run several parties off their reservation.
B. J. Bevans left Sunday for Winslow where he will lay brick in the new roundhouse.
W D. Payor of the SUN force is taking a vacation and will spend a few days in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Catalina Island.
T. J. Coalter, Hohn Vories and D. Powell left Tuesday for a few days duck hunting at Marshall Lake.
E. J. Simpson has been as Justice of the Peace of Williams precinct. That precinct now has two Justice of the Peace.
Fred Heiling, the supervision architect of the Reform School was in town this week. He inspected the stonework and pronounced it good.
100 years ago
1920: Almost everyone is back from the Snake Dances. There are few tales of grief, for the roads were fine, the weather was splendid, the dance was grand, the Indians congenial and all the other guests were welcomed. There were a record number of 3,500 spectators. Everyone was happy.
The four big French 75s for Flagstaff Battery A arrived on Monday and were unloaded along with a lot of other equipment. One of the 75s was placed on public view Tuesday in the square next to the post office.
Sergeant Instructor Mackin of Fort Sill Oklahoma arrived in Flagstaff Thursday morning to remain here as instructor for A Battery.
The lack of police protection in public campgrounds in city parks is being much noticed these days. On Wednesday night half of the campers were raided and robbed of both money and personal possessions of some value. Almost every night campers are being disturbed by night prowlers snooping around their camp sites.
Be sure and attend the ballgame on Sunday. Both games are with Jerome one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m. Admission to each game is 50 cents.
50 years ago
1970: The Northern Arizona Development Council in Coconino County will again be offering a series of adult basic education classes for persons in the county interested in obtaining a high school equivalency certificate. The classes will be held during the week and instructed by certified instructors. Following the 14-week program students may take the GED test.
Joe Montoya, deputy director, said classes will begin on Sept. 8 and end Dec. 15. There is no charge for the course.
Classes in reading, math and language skills will be offered at Guadeloupe School Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Classes will also be offered at Bellemont.
Counterfeit money showed up in Flagstaff Saturday morning. A phony $10 bill was turned in to the sheriff's office by Elaine Matthews, manager of the Post House Cafeteria in the Greyhound Station.
25 years ago
1995: Flagstaff is embracing new crime-fighting programs in an attempt to stop criminal gang activity. Starting Friday, Coconino County will become part of an anti-gang program that links cops with the community to keep gangs out of the area.
The upper half of the Bright Angel Trail at the Grand Canyon is now open for day-only hiking. There are no one-day mule trips along the trail. Overnight mule trips are routed along the Kaibab Trail.
Lesly Stephen Nunn of 13 N. Agassiz demolished his 1966 Chevrolet El Camino early Sunday morning when he ran off a detour on Lake Mary Road and struck several large boulders. He was treated at Flagstaff Hospital for chest injuries. There are several warning signs as you approach the detour and the sheriff's department. The indications are that he was traveling at a much too high a speed for the conditions.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
