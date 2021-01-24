Flagstaff History: New ice rink brought smiles to faces

The arguments against television as a disruption of family life received a boost when two city policemen went to an East Flagstaff residence concerning a family fight. The master of the house complained that he was unable to get anything done due to the constant interruption of television programming so that he had to spend his nights at his mother’s house.

25 years ago

1996: Finally, Flagstaff starts flaking out. Residents of Flagstaff woke up this Thursday morning to find a city covered in white as finally snow came to the city.

With the fresh new snow, the Arizona Snowbowl came a little closer to an opening date. That’s important because the Super Bowl XXX football game can now take place at the Snowbowl as planned.

Two armed robbers waited on customers for at least 10 minutes Sunday morning while they waited for a timed safe to open in a Flagstaff Circle K. The men entered the store around 5:30 a.m. and forced the clerk into a back room and took his keys. The clerk escaped through a window and called the police from the gas station next door. Receipts and a half empty coffee pot indicated that one of the robbers waited on at least two customers, making change at the cash register while waiting for the time lock to let them into the safe. They were gone by the time the police arrived.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.

