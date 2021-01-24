Flagstaff History: New ice rink brought smiles to faces

125 years ago
1896: There will be no statehood for Arizona Territory for the next two years. The Congressional Committee on Statehood did not act soon enough for Congress to take it up in this session.
W. A. Wilkins has joined the Flagstaff Colony at Jerome.
To whom it may concern: The public is hereby warned against entering upon or paying money for lots on the southern quarter of Section 15, Township 21 North, Range 7 East, Coconino County, Arizona, pending a decision by the Superior Court of the United States in the case entitled E. J. Conzles versus E. W. Frank et al., trustee claiming to be the owner of quarter in question.
There’s a new gold strike at Tombstone.
The Limited trains leaving Chicago at 8 p.m. daily westbound and Los Angeles eastbound daily carry the latest in elegant luxury Pullman sleeping cars.
100 years ago
1921: W.H. Morse, formally of Flagstaff, who left town rather hurriedly and not expecting to return last summer, is now expected to be back soon. The sheriff has been searching for him patiently ever since. P. J. Moran of Babbit Bros. Trading Company swore out a warrant for his arrest on a charge of overwriting on checks and cashing them. This is a felony.
The former proprietor of the White House Café, Joe Bender, is set to open a new restaurant in the new building on San Francisco Street. Mr. Bender plans to run a modern place and says he will give Flagstaff people evermore good food and service for their money.
50 years ago
1971: It began as an argument over a card game in a South San Francisco pool room. It ended with a pistol shot on the sidewalk in front of the El Rancho Grande night club. Billy Mack Johnson was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound in the dead center of his chest. Flagstaff police have arrested a suspect but formal charges have yet to be made.
The signalization of the intersection of Humphreys Street and San Francisco and adding more one-way streets are the chief items on the agenda of the city council this week.
Flagstaff City Manager Leland McPherson announced at the Council meeting that he is investigating charges that the prime contractor on the city’s new sewage disposal plant is not using qualified plumbers on the job.
There are a lot of smiling faces in the city this week. The success of the city’s new skating rink located at Turquoise and Cedar has been phenomenal. It has been so crowded at times that officials have decided to limit the number of skaters to 400 at any one time.
The arguments against television as a disruption of family life received a boost when two city policemen went to an East Flagstaff residence concerning a family fight. The master of the house complained that he was unable to get anything done due to the constant interruption of television programming so that he had to spend his nights at his mother’s house.
25 years ago
1996: Finally, Flagstaff starts flaking out. Residents of Flagstaff woke up this Thursday morning to find a city covered in white as finally snow came to the city.
With the fresh new snow, the Arizona Snowbowl came a little closer to an opening date. That’s important because the Super Bowl XXX football game can now take place at the Snowbowl as planned.
Two armed robbers waited on customers for at least 10 minutes Sunday morning while they waited for a timed safe to open in a Flagstaff Circle K. The men entered the store around 5:30 a.m. and forced the clerk into a back room and took his keys. The clerk escaped through a window and called the police from the gas station next door. Receipts and a half empty coffee pot indicated that one of the robbers waited on at least two customers, making change at the cash register while waiting for the time lock to let them into the safe. They were gone by the time the police arrived.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.