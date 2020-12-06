Flagstaff History: 'Mucho Bravo' continued to terrorize the city, find himself in jail

125 years ago
1895: At its meeting on Monday, the Flagstaff City Council passed Order No. 20, relative to the assessment and collection of city taxes. The maximum tax is placed at four mills per dollar.
Tom Andrews, the genial saloon keeper, has a neat new cottage on West Railroad Avenue.
United States Marshall Morell arrested one Walter H. Joyce Sunday evening while he was in the act of robbing a pedestrian on the street in Williams.
The S. F. P. & P. Railroad has added to its service.
Passenger train No. 1 now leaves Ash Fork at 7:15 a.m., arriving at Prescott at 10 a.m., then leaving Prescott at 10:10 a.m. and arriving at Congress at 2:50 p.m, then arriving at Phoenix at 3 p.m. Phoenix time. Train No. 2 will leave Phoenix at 8:30 a.m. and reach Ash Fork at 5:20 p.m.
When you need to send money, remember the new system now available at the Arizona Central Bank.
100 years ago
1920: The county jail that has been rather shy of occupants for several weeks is again pretty filled, with the new tenants moving in this week.
Two of them are W. R. Weems and his son, Uele, both of Anderson Canyon. They were arrested on complaints of A.H. Miller of the Clear Creek Cattle Co., who charges that they mistreated one of his Hereford heifers.
Jesus Ramirez. “Mucho Bravo” of south of the tracks is in trouble again and is likewise in jail again. He recently pulled a knife on Marshall R. L. Neil, then later tried to do-up Constable John Parsons while he was arresting him, after he bent the barrel of his six-gun over Ramirez's dome. He has also tried to pick fights with Mexican ex-servicemen. He seems to be very loyal to Old Mexico and is hardly in line with our institutions.
The offense for which he landed in jail on Tuesday was an attempt to carve up Justin H. Cooper, assistant superintendent of the Flagstaff Lumber Company.
Another guest of the county is E. C. Ward, an old man who has been here for a few weeks, after coming here from Las Vegas, New Mexico. He is believed to be insane and his brother in Seattle Washington has been wired the information that Ward is destitute.
The jail still yawns for one more, by name Eusevio Rodriguez of Williams, who having deserted his wife and four children skipped -- it is said -- to El Paso, Texas, with Filicia G. Lopez, a married woman of Williams.
50 years ago
1970: Flagstaff police are seeking suspects in a case of vandalism that resulted in an estimated $300 plus of damages to a closed east Flagstaff service station. Patrolman J. Harbour reported that the doors of Goldenstein’s Phillips 66 at 3122 E. Santa Fe Ave. were broken. The management of an adjacent motel called him shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday to report that lights were on in the closed station. The owner, John Goldenstein, told officers that the station had been closed for approximately eight months, and that when he arrived on the scene he found the back door knocked out and several large windows broken. No leads in the damage instigators were found.
25 years ago
1995: The lights came on Saturday evening on the Flagstaff City Christmas Tree on the city hall lawn.
Caller ID came to Flagstaff on Tuesday. It allows subscribers to know the origin of a number and the name under which it is listed before you answer the phone. It costs only $5.50 per month through U.S. West, which touts it as a way to enhance home safety and peace of mind by allowing subscribers to screen out unwanted calls and have a record as well of calls missed.
A black-legged kittiwake appeared in a Flagstaff parking lot hundreds of miles from the Oceanside in California where it was probably planning to spend the winter. It was undoubtedly on its way from the Arctic and this is the first time this species has been seen in Coconino County. Luckily the white headed bird was found by a good Samaritan.
The bird was first seen by Nancy Maurer as she stepped out of her car at work and saw the bird standing on the ground.
“It wasn’t moving when I approached it," she said. "It tried to walk a couple of steps but didn’t make any attempt to fly -- which I thought was unusual.”
She took it into the office where colleagues filled a basket, made it a nest and placed a call to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which asked her to bring it in.
When they saw it was a non-native bird, they called in their bird specialist -- who identified it as a juvenile black-legged kittiwake that nests in rocky cliffs and large colonies in Canada and Alaska. They migrate and spend winters on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of North America.
Worldwide bird expert John Coons said they are occasionally seen along the Colorado River. He also thought that since it was young bird probably on its first migration it may have been blown off course and didn’t find its way back to the normal flight path.
By Saturday morning the bird was growing stronger — eating a little quail meat, walking more steadily and taking a bath in a pan of water. It was starving and when birds starve they start living off their flight muscles. It was estimated that it had lost about 40% of its body fat.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
