Flagstaff History: 'Mucho Bravo' continued to terrorize the city, find himself in jail

Jesus Ramirez. “Mucho Bravo” of south of the tracks is in trouble again and is likewise in jail again. He recently pulled a knife on Marshall R. L. Neil, then later tried to do-up Constable John Parsons while he was arresting him, after he bent the barrel of his six-gun over Ramirez's dome. He has also tried to pick fights with Mexican ex-servicemen. He seems to be very loyal to Old Mexico and is hardly in line with our institutions.

The offense for which he landed in jail on Tuesday was an attempt to carve up Justin H. Cooper, assistant superintendent of the Flagstaff Lumber Company.

Another guest of the county is E. C. Ward, an old man who has been here for a few weeks, after coming here from Las Vegas, New Mexico. He is believed to be insane and his brother in Seattle Washington has been wired the information that Ward is destitute.

The jail still yawns for one more, by name Eusevio Rodriguez of Williams, who having deserted his wife and four children skipped -- it is said -- to El Paso, Texas, with Filicia G. Lopez, a married woman of Williams.

50 years ago