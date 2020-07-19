Flagstaff History: Mother, daughter of Doney Park survived bad wagon crash

125 years ago
1895: Thurmans’ Stage has made trips to the Grand Canyon every day, taking visitors to our city to see our world-renowned Grand Canyon.
F. Emans made a shipment of horses from his place to Gardner, Massachusetts.
E.S. Wilcox who broke his hip a few weeks ago is improving.
Thomas Devine, whose leg was amputated two weeks ago, is doing well.
Go To Coffins for fresh fruit, dressed poultry and full cream cheese.
T. J. Ross lost a $100 cow Thursday from overeating rolled barley.
It is not probable that a term of the District Court will be held here until December.
Babbitt Bros. Gray Dray Team caused considerable excitement Tuesday evening by running away with their driver. Fortunately no real harm occurred, although it was a wild ride that cut several downtown corners before they were finally brought to a halt.
The survey of the Flagstaff-Grand Canyon Railroad was completed on Monday. W. W. Follett of Denver is the chief engineer on the project.
The A. & P. Railroad will put a force of men at the cinder pits next week.
100 years ago
1920: The first meeting of an organization that will be dedicated to improving the conditions in our town cemetery was held Wednesday night at the office of the County Clerk Tom L. Rees. Mr. Herrington was elected as chairman and Mr. Rees secretary. It was agreed that the lodges and various organization holding title to the various part of the cemetery need to get together in a united organization.
There is considerable talk among businessmen of getting together and incorporating to take a future wild west show and perhaps make it an annual affair. If the plan comes into being, it is likely that all of northern Arizona will become involved.
Mrs. D. S. Mathis and her 2-year-old daughter were nearly killed on Saturday while driving home to Doney Park. Mrs. Mathis was driving a double-horse team hitched to a wagon. Going down the first hill east of Flagstaff the wagon dropped its tongue and the team ran away, overturning the wagon. They are both at Milton Hospital. Mrs. Mathis has several broken ribs and a severely twisted back. At first it was thought that she would not live. The baby has a broken leg and arm. Mrs. Mathis is only 18 years old and her husband is 21. They have a ranch at Doney Park and the citizens of Doney Park and of Black Bills are holding a benefit dance for them at the Community Hall on Saturday night and are hoping the crowd will be a large one.
75 years ago
1945: During Tuesday’s afternoon thunder storm, 0.73 inches of rain fell upon the City of Flagstaff according to the records of the local weather service. This is the heaviest fall of rain we have had so far this season.
The City of Flagstaff tentative budget for the year 1945-46 shows a slight decrease over the previous year.
On Wednesday morning the Service Sanitary Dairy and Flagstaff Dairy were halted from delivering milk within the city when their city delivery permits were canceled upon order of W. F. Standfill, city and county sanitary officer. The operators immediately appealed the order to the city and the county boards of health. It is probable that both companies will be able to return to making deliveries soon.
50 years ago
1970: Two days of nearly steady showers mixed with thunder have left Flagstaff and surrounding area bathed in traditional summer rainfall, and more moisture is predicted.
Two men parachuted safely to the ground 25 miles southwest of here Thursday afternoon after having been unable to control their Air Force Trainer before it crashed. A private helicopter based at the Grand Canyon Air Port picked the men up shortly after they landed and took them back to the Grand Canyon, where they then took a return flight to Hamilton Air Force Base in San Rafael, California. A crew from the Air Force guarded the planes remains until a cleanup crew arrived.
Three young men and three juvenile girls were in the county jail and the juvenile home following their arrest on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on charges of the possession of marijuana.
25 years ago
1995: We need to defend and preserve the open space remaining downtown as a focal point and not allow it to be swallowed up by a big building, according to Richard Wilson, a backer of the Heritage Square Plan Group. They have raised $60,000 in the past several days and hope to bring $150,000 in private money to offer toward an open-space plaza on the northeast corner of North Leroux Street and East Aspen. It is often called the Empress Lot because the Empress Theatre was built on the site about 1915.
The lot currently provides parking for about 70 vehicles, and critics of the Heritage Plaza plan argue that it would rob the city of much-needed downtown parking spaces -- as would other plans for the site. There have been several plans initiated over the past several months. This one includes about 20,000 square feet of open space out of the 28,000 square foot area.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
