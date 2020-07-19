Flagstaff History: Mother, daughter of Doney Park survived bad wagon crash

1920: The first meeting of an organization that will be dedicated to improving the conditions in our town cemetery was held Wednesday night at the office of the County Clerk Tom L. Rees. Mr. Herrington was elected as chairman and Mr. Rees secretary. It was agreed that the lodges and various organization holding title to the various part of the cemetery need to get together in a united organization.

There is considerable talk among businessmen of getting together and incorporating to take a future wild west show and perhaps make it an annual affair. If the plan comes into being, it is likely that all of northern Arizona will become involved.

Mrs. D. S. Mathis and her 2-year-old daughter were nearly killed on Saturday while driving home to Doney Park. Mrs. Mathis was driving a double-horse team hitched to a wagon. Going down the first hill east of Flagstaff the wagon dropped its tongue and the team ran away, overturning the wagon. They are both at Milton Hospital. Mrs. Mathis has several broken ribs and a severely twisted back. At first it was thought that she would not live. The baby has a broken leg and arm. Mrs. Mathis is only 18 years old and her husband is 21. They have a ranch at Doney Park and the citizens of Doney Park and of Black Bills are holding a benefit dance for them at the Community Hall on Saturday night and are hoping the crowd will be a large one.