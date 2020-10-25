Flagstaff History: Mill in town for making pencils mulled

125 years ago
1895: The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved the plans for a coal house and closet at the county courthouse as prepared by J. C. Grim.
On motion, the clerk is instructed to write to the board of supervisors of Yavapai County requesting that they consent to a joint session of the Boards of Supervisors of Yavapai and Coconino Counties to confer about matters pertaining to the bonds insured for the construction of the Prescott and Arizona Central Railway.
100 years ago
1920: There is a possibility of a mill being located in this section at an early date to saw juniper into pencil lengths. A. L. Holt of San Leandro, California, connected with the Hudson Lumber Company, is here working with the situation.
After conferring with local forest officials and others with Earl Germany of Coconino County to look at the juniper supply, it is believed that the one-seed and alligator junipers are straight-grained enough that they can be used for pencil making.
There will be two places next Tuesday night where citizens can get immediate and accurate election return results. The Masons are giving a big invitation-only dance at their hall that night and will have a Western Union Telegram instrument and operator all night to receive the results.
The Republican Committee has a telephone and will also be hearing the results.
Support Local Journalism
50 years ago
1970: The Snowbowl is holding an open house both Saturday and Sunday. The lift will be operating to show off the improvements that have been made to the trail. The lodge will be open as well.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a middle aged man who courthouse employees in the medical office report took a purse containing $140 on Tuesday.
The purse belonging to Mrs. Lee Stottlemyer was taken from a desk in a rear part of the office by the man who was observed by at least one county office employee. Mrs. Stottlemyer went after the man and caught up with him about three blocks from the courthouse. However the man was not carrying the purse at the time and claimed he knew nothing about it. He became abusive and she returned to the courthouse. The deputies have searched but have been unable locate either the purse or the suspect.
Lee Watson, a 22-year-old Cow Springs man, is being held in the Flagstaff City Jail on charges of aggravated assault in an alleged attack early Friday morning on a Flagstaff woman in the Pinecrest Trailer Park in East Flagstaff. He was arrested by Sgt. Gary D. Lathan and Patrolman Newel L. Lewis of the Flagstaff City Police. He was found at the home of his brother several hours later. He was identified by the woman he had assaulted. He is also a suspect in an earlier assault case.
25 years ago
1995: Build it so we can come. That’s the message being sent to northern Arizona by potential retirees and second-home owners who are one of the main reasons the economic future here remains good. The natural beauty of our surroundings and their amenities are very desirable.
The Flagstaff Mall “Halloween Carnival’ will take place between 7 and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday in the food court. There will be games and entertainment. Admission to the carnival is free. The Flagstaff Elks Lodge No. 499 is holding its annual Halloween Party for kids from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be prizes, a haunted house and games for both adults and children.
Fright Night continues with the eighth annual Dark House at Taylor Hall on the NAU campus.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!