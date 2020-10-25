Flagstaff History: Mill in town for making pencils mulled

The Republican Committee has a telephone and will also be hearing the results.

50 years ago

1970: The Snowbowl is holding an open house both Saturday and Sunday. The lift will be operating to show off the improvements that have been made to the trail. The lodge will be open as well.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a middle aged man who courthouse employees in the medical office report took a purse containing $140 on Tuesday.

The purse belonging to Mrs. Lee Stottlemyer was taken from a desk in a rear part of the office by the man who was observed by at least one county office employee. Mrs. Stottlemyer went after the man and caught up with him about three blocks from the courthouse. However the man was not carrying the purse at the time and claimed he knew nothing about it. He became abusive and she returned to the courthouse. The deputies have searched but have been unable locate either the purse or the suspect.