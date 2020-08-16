Flagstaff History: Man jailed for shooting six-gun at clouds

100 years ago
1920: More work has been accomplished during the past few days in getting the road conditions to the cemetery and in improving appearances there than in many years. The county has finished grading the road north as far as the south end of South San Francisco Street. The road will now be excellently drained.
The material is here for a new steel bridge over the River Flag on that street.
On Sunday, several members of the Odd Fellows, the Masons and the Knights of Pythias put in the better part of the day at the cemetery removing old, tired fences, making the outside fence stock tight and hanging two new gates.
Warren T. Wright, one of the crew of miners sinking the shaft in the crater at Meteor Mountain to get at the huge meteor believed to have made the crater, went out Wednesday night with his six-gun and shot at some clouds to scare them away so they wouldn’t rain. The other men telephoned the sheriff’s office Deputy Sheriff W. A. Campbell and W. J. Wright drove out Friday and brought him in to jail.
He is about age 40 and was formerly a Christian preacher. He admitted, when asked, that he had been locked up for a few days in Tucson last spring under the belief that he was insane. He will be held here for a few days for observation.
Up the other side of Lee’s Ferry in this county there is an immense level plain where the frost never touches on between 250,000 and 300,000 acres. The soil is rich, sandy loam. The grains grows thigh high, the grasses are knee deep year-round and water is plentiful.
Peaches, pears, apples, almonds and figs have grown there for years. In groves planted by the original settler, John D. Lee, during his time of exile from the Mormons.
50 years ago
1970: The school board is reviewing eight tapes used in 11th-grade American History and Literature class pilot programs last year and three more developed this summer. They will also be presented for public viewing as a result of controversy over some of their content.
The slide tapes include information from current magazines, plus contemporary music, intended to present social issues such as the Asian War and poverty in America, and to stimulate discussion, according to school officials.
Forest fire danger in the Coconino National Forest is now low as the result of over 2 inches of rainfall. There were 11 lighting-caused fires last week and none that were caused by humans.
Traffic on the 24-foot-wide Fort Valley Roadway currently far exceeds its safe carrying capacity. The state plan calls for a 64-foot-wide street and proposes to spend $500,000 in state and federal highway funds to do it.
Dr. Edward B Danson is in Phoenix armed with petitions containing 586 signatures to meet with the State Highway Department officials. The petitions are of local residents who oppose the proposed widening of State Highway 180 at Fort Valley Road.
25 years ago
1995: City officials think they have found what went wrong with the water system on Thursday. But they are still asking residents to boil their tap water.
City Utilities Director Ron Doba said tests on the brown water are being made and it appears that the situation developed with three different things happening all at once. A city well pump was turning off and on causing surges in the system. At the same time a pressure valve was malfunctioning . Then the surging water knocked manganese deposits off the inside of water lines, giving city water its brownish glow. Finally, when city officials began learning of the brown water on the east side of town, they shut down the malfunctioning pump and flushed the system city wide.
The city water department serves about 12,000 homes.
The Flagstaff Medical Center reports no illnesses from the city’s water users as patients coming through its doors.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
