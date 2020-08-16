Flagstaff History: Man jailed for shooting six-gun at clouds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

100 years ago

1920: More work has been accomplished during the past few days in getting the road conditions to the cemetery and in improving appearances there than in many years. The county has finished grading the road north as far as the south end of South San Francisco Street. The road will now be excellently drained.

The material is here for a new steel bridge over the River Flag on that street.

On Sunday, several members of the Odd Fellows, the Masons and the Knights of Pythias put in the better part of the day at the cemetery removing old, tired fences, making the outside fence stock tight and hanging two new gates.

Warren T. Wright, one of the crew of miners sinking the shaft in the crater at Meteor Mountain to get at the huge meteor believed to have made the crater, went out Wednesday night with his six-gun and shot at some clouds to scare them away so they wouldn’t rain. The other men telephoned the sheriff’s office Deputy Sheriff W. A. Campbell and W. J. Wright drove out Friday and brought him in to jail.

He is about age 40 and was formerly a Christian preacher. He admitted, when asked, that he had been locked up for a few days in Tucson last spring under the belief that he was insane. He will be held here for a few days for observation.