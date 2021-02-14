Flagstaff History: Lost boys had adventure involving wild animals scare

125 years ago

1896: There are several cases of measles in town and it is probable that there will be more in the near future.

Arizona public schools had 1,450 pupils enrolled in 1895. There were also 314 teachers to whom around $137 was paid in salary and property.

R. H. Cameron has received back the results from the Last Chance mine at the Grand Canyon that he had sent to Denver. The assay is very favorable, ranging from $90 to $186 per ton.

There are now nine prisoners confined in the county jail in Coconino County.

Try Electric Bitters for your troubles. Why not buy a bottle now and get relief now? This medicine has been found to be particularly fine for relief and cure of female complaints.

100 years ago

1921: Mayor Sam Quay is expressing a conviction that the formation of a lake at Switzer Canyon is not only conservation of water but also easily feasible and should be carried out as soon as possible. It is estimated that a suitable dam would hold at least 5,000,000 gallons of water or more than five times as much as we have now in our two current reservoirs.