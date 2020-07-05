Flagstaff History: Infestation of grasshoppers sounded concerns for farmers, range owners

Editor's note: We don't condone language such as the piece from 100 years ago, but think it's still valuable to see how things were at the time and what has or has not changed.
125 years ago
1895: The Eagle is spreading his broad wings all over the Territory of Arizona in celebration of the Day of Independence of the American people from the rule of Britain.
Thursday morning 10 double-deckers holding about 3,000 sheep went east.
The taxpayers of Coconino County, Territory of Arizona, are hereby notified that the assessments for the year 1894-95 are now completed and delivered to the Board of Supervisors and is ready for public inspection.
And further notice is hereby given that the Board of Equalization of Coconino County of the Territory of Arizona will meet on the first day of July 1895 at the office of the Board of Supervisors in the Court House of said county and continue meeting from day to day for 20 days, including July 20, 1895.
James S. O’Neil has commenced painting on the Court House and the citizens may be assured that he will do a good job.
One of the best features of the Parlor Saloon is the quality of the coffee that is served there. The service offered is also excellent.
100 years ago
1920: The Indian Braves, their Squaws and papooses are here in force, with a guess of about 600 strong. Five tribes are represented. Supai, Hualapai, Navajo, Hopi and Piute. They’ve been filling every road coming into town. The citizens of the town advised by those who know have made arrangements to let them know they are welcome. They have plenty of money and want to be treated as guests.
Tom L. Rees, J. D. Jackson and C. M. Archer, canvassed the town the first of last week for donations of flour, coffee, sugar, salt and baking powder. The meat had already been arranged for, partly by gifts of steers by cattlemen and partly by $450 given by T. E. Polluck and M. I. Powers. So, our red skin brothers may gorge themselves as much as they please. There is plenty for them to eat. Incidentally, when you meet one of them. speak to them, smile at them, be friendly. It will be appreciated more than anything. And of course a bag of gum drops or a chaw of tobacker, or a cigarette if you feel disposed to offer it, but a hearty greeting will make you a friend for life. Make them welcome some of them have come a hundred miles to spend their money and help us have a good time.
75 years ago
1945: An infestation of grasshoppers on farming and range lands in Coconino County -- which if unchecked by rain will assume drastic proportions -- was reported this week by County Agricultural agent C. G. Lucker. They were first reported last week in an oat field in Bill Warfields but have now hopped in the 5 acres of beans. He said they must be very hungry since they do not normally eat beans.
Fire Monday afternoon starting somewhere in the back part of the Guadalupe parish house damaged the outside wall of the garage, the kitchen wall, roof of and attic to the extent of about $1,000, according to the fire department report.
50 years ago
1970: A tossed cigarette started the blaze in the Coconino National Forest north of Koch Field. The fire was first reported by the lookout on Mt. Elden and called in to the Flagstaff fire Deportment, which was first on the fire scene.
Friday is the last day to register to vote in the September primary election.
The 42nd annual Pow Wow and Fourth of July celebration is expected to once again break previous attendance records of both Indians and out-of-town guests. Some 1,000 Indians and at least 10,000 other guests are expected in northern Arizona that begins with the traditional “Chiefs’ Breakfast" on Friday. Ticket sales for the rodeo and ceremonial dance are running well ahead of previous sales.
The Flagstaff firemen presented Council with a 15-page summary of their pay and working conditions compared with other fire men doing the same things and requested a 17% pay hike for local firemen. It is noted that the local injury rate here is above the national average. No strike is planned.
25 years ago
1995: Bursting Fourth -- Rockets exploded from the driving range over Continental Country Club in the traditional Fourth of July fireworks display. Spectators cheered the great displays from their blankets spread on the golf course. Bursting and blooming against the clear dark night sky.
Frustration seethes in the lines at the MVD with some lasting as long as three hours, patience wears thin. Phoning in for help or information isn’t always helpful. There are three phone numbers, If you try the 800 number you are then offered eight computer operated options. A part of the problem is that there are three separate computer bases for different functions. A new system is on the way to being installed that will blend all functions and should be ready to go on line by September.
The death of a federal program is costing the Northern Arizona Food Bank tons of food. Rice, pasta, dry peas and canned foods that have been distributed by the Flagstaff Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Catholic Social Services to those in need is over. There will be a lot less food available for those in need.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
