Flagstaff History: Infestation of grasshoppers sounded concerns for farmers, range owners

100 years ago

1920: The Indian Braves, their Squaws and papooses are here in force, with a guess of about 600 strong. Five tribes are represented. Supai, Hualapai, Navajo, Hopi and Piute. They’ve been filling every road coming into town. The citizens of the town advised by those who know have made arrangements to let them know they are welcome. They have plenty of money and want to be treated as guests.

Tom L. Rees, J. D. Jackson and C. M. Archer, canvassed the town the first of last week for donations of flour, coffee, sugar, salt and baking powder. The meat had already been arranged for, partly by gifts of steers by cattlemen and partly by $450 given by T. E. Polluck and M. I. Powers. So, our red skin brothers may gorge themselves as much as they please. There is plenty for them to eat. Incidentally, when you meet one of them. speak to them, smile at them, be friendly. It will be appreciated more than anything. And of course a bag of gum drops or a chaw of tobacker, or a cigarette if you feel disposed to offer it, but a hearty greeting will make you a friend for life. Make them welcome some of them have come a hundred miles to spend their money and help us have a good time.