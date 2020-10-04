Flagstaff History: Hunters warned to be safe with fires

125 years ago
1895: George M. Sargent has been appointed General Passenger and Freight Agent of the Santa Fe, Prescott & Phoenix Railroad, since F. A. Healy resigned.
Miss Dukes left Thursday morning for Signal, Mohave County, where she will teach this year. Tuesday T. A. Riordan received a cablegram from his brother D. M., who is now in Paris, that he would sail from Glasgow for New York.
M. H McCord, member of the Territorial Board of Control, and Fred Heinlen, supervising architect of the Reform School Building, came up from Phoenix on Friday and said they were satisfied with the progress made in the work. The roof will be covered with N. G. Taylor’s old-style tin. Imported tin workers are at work putting it on this week.
J. R. Kilpatrick returned on Monday from Kansas City. He arrived there just in time to get the full benefit of their hot weather. It being the warmest September ever reported there.
100 years ago
1920: Flagstaff now has a population of 3,515, according to the 1920 official Federal Bureau of the Census. When Milton is added, the number increases to 4,000. The count at Bellemont is 199, Cliffs is 300 and Grand Canyon 378. The count at Williams Town is 1,544.
On Saturday night the Spanish-American Alliance of this city celebrated its eighth anniversary with exercises, coupled with presentations by Mr. and Mrs. Mondragoia. The exercises began in the Elks Hall with addresses by J. C. Salas, A. M. Jones and E. Mata, followed by a banquet at the Commercial Café, where Father C. Vabre addressed his congregation.
The Forest Service men request hunters to be very careful with their campfires. It is very dry now and there is a wind a great deal of the time. Several big fires have occurred during the past week. There was one that covered 30 acres east of the Peaks, another of about 40 acres on Mule Mountain and yet another 40 acres that flames consumed at the Greenlaw sales area.
Unless conditions improve at once, the Forest Service will have to put their protective forces on again.
50 years ago
1970: The Flagstaff School Board has established a committee to respond to parental concerns about the increased school activity fees and to investigate how they relate to those charged in other schools in the state. The financial impact on students’ families is also a matter to be concerned about.
According to the State Highway Department, the damage done in Oak Creek Canyon by the rushing torrents of water, falling rock and other debris by the Labor Day weekend storm will take months of work to restore for safe travel.
City crews have begun work to construct sidewalks along portions of Lockett Road in east Flagstaff. The project is a result of a petition driven by Lockett residents to secure the sidewalks as a safety measure for students going and coming from the three schools in the area.
The Flagstaff City Council formed the improvement district for the work. The new 4-foot-wide sidewalks should be completed within the next 60 days.
Joe Seaton of Kayenta was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after allegedly running a State Liquor Control Agent’s car off the road on Highway 89 in the northern end of the city. He was charged by Patrolman Pete Legleu, of the Arizona Highway Patrol, who said he saw Seaton’s southbound pick-up truck cross the center line of the highway and run the car driven by State Liquor Agent Stan Montague on to the shoulder of the road. He was taken to the Flagstaff Police Station for the state-required breathalyzer test, and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.24 on the machine. He was then booked into the city jail in accordance with standard procedure.
25 years ago
1995: Since 1978, Coconino County’s population has increased 52%, yet its jail has not increased an inch.
R and W Recycling, the local firm that ran the recycle drop-off for the last two years for the city, is about to start entertaining offers to operate a material recovery factory as the centerpiece of Flagstaff’s impending curbside service.
At the MRF, recyclables will be collected, sorted and sent off to market, where paper and plastic companies will buy them.
Federal Budget cuts have lead to the loss of 767 eight-week-long summer jobs for young people ages 14-21 in Coconino County. It cost $11 million this past year to operate this Job Training Partnership Act program in the State of Arizona.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
