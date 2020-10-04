Flagstaff History: Hunters warned to be safe with fires

125 years ago

1895: George M. Sargent has been appointed General Passenger and Freight Agent of the Santa Fe, Prescott & Phoenix Railroad, since F. A. Healy resigned.

Miss Dukes left Thursday morning for Signal, Mohave County, where she will teach this year. Tuesday T. A. Riordan received a cablegram from his brother D. M., who is now in Paris, that he would sail from Glasgow for New York.

M. H McCord, member of the Territorial Board of Control, and Fred Heinlen, supervising architect of the Reform School Building, came up from Phoenix on Friday and said they were satisfied with the progress made in the work. The roof will be covered with N. G. Taylor’s old-style tin. Imported tin workers are at work putting it on this week.

J. R. Kilpatrick returned on Monday from Kansas City. He arrived there just in time to get the full benefit of their hot weather. It being the warmest September ever reported there.

100 years ago

1920: Flagstaff now has a population of 3,515, according to the 1920 official Federal Bureau of the Census. When Milton is added, the number increases to 4,000. The count at Bellemont is 199, Cliffs is 300 and Grand Canyon 378. The count at Williams Town is 1,544.