Flagstaff History: Generosity highlighted Christmases of years past

125 years ago

1895: The Rev. T. C. Alford held a Christmas service at the jail on Christmas day. After the service, he made the inmates happy by presenting them with a large box of fresh fruits.

J.H. Hoshkins Jr. has sold his residence to J. W. Weatherford. The consideration was $1,500.

Hoxworths is the best meat market in town -- fresh oysters daily.

The Christmas Fair and Supper organized by the Ladies Aide Society on Saturday afternoon was delightful and well attended. The receipts came to about $80.

The Literary Forum cordially invites the citizens of Flagstaff to attend their meeting at the Presbyterian Church this Friday evening at 8 o’clock. Among the features of the entertainment will be a debate, music and some interesting readings.

