Flagstaff History: Generosity highlighted Christmases of years past

125 years ago
1895: The Rev. T. C. Alford held a Christmas service at the jail on Christmas day. After the service, he made the inmates happy by presenting them with a large box of fresh fruits.
J.H. Hoshkins Jr. has sold his residence to J. W. Weatherford. The consideration was $1,500.
The Christmas Fair and Supper organized by the Ladies Aide Society on Saturday afternoon was delightful and well attended. The receipts came to about $80.
The Literary Forum cordially invites the citizens of Flagstaff to attend their meeting at the Presbyterian Church this Friday evening at 8 o’clock. Among the features of the entertainment will be a debate, music and some interesting readings.
100 years ago
1920: The Chamber of Commerce met on Friday and passed a “Call on Congress” for an appropriation of $30,000 for the maintenance during the coming year of the Fort Valley Experiment Station. The action was taken as the members of the commission felt that they have no proper jurisdiction and that this should be a matter between the Forestry Service and Experimental Station, as it is not at the present time.
With the view of developing energy from the Colorado River and making it available in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, the Southern California Edison Company has made a preliminary application to the Federal Power Commission in Washington.
50 years ago
1970: The “snow-plowable” lane markers installed by the State Highway Department last month on Route 66 in Flagstaff received their first test just in time for New Years Eve traffic. They are being returned to their manufacturer without payment.
Flagstaff received the gift of new fallen snow on Tuesday, a little late for Christmas day but picturesque and welcome in this too dry winter all the same.
Flagstaff Junior High School has received the gift of an “Astrola” telescope from Mr. & Mrs. A. J. Kirkham.
The winner of the Christmas Home Decorating Contest was Manuel DeMiguel of North Navajo Drive.
25 years ago
1995: Flagstaff shoppers apparently were not worn out by their holiday shopping. They were “up and at ‘em” early Friday morning standing in line waiting for the stores to open.
Someone entered through the back door of Granny’s Closet, 218 S. Sitgreaves St. early Sunday and stole four bank deposit bags from an unlocked safe, according to Flagstaff Police reports.
The giving season isn’t over. The Arizona State Parks Department is seeking donations to keep the Grand Canyon National Park open in the midst of the government shutdown. The state has enough money to keep the park open -- to the rim only -- until Jan. 3 thanks to a donation from John F. Long a Phoenix businessman. Other donations have not come rolling in.
At this time of year the park gets about 5,400 visitors a week.
