Flagstaff History: Funds allotted to help finish ice rink construction

125 years ago

1895: The SUN will shine on July 2 next week before we celebrate the Fourth of July

1776 ----- 1895

July Fourth Celebration in Flagstaff style.

Williams ballplayers met their Waterloo when her players crossed bats with the Famous Flagstaff Fire Eaters. It was a hot game on a hot afternoon and some of the spectators had some hot things to shout as the game progressed.

The Babbitt Bros. shipped eight cars of cattle to Strong City, Kansas on Thursday.

T. F. McMilton is delivering his wool clip at the depot and will ship it shortly.

Cook and Lee have dissolved their partnership in the jewelry business. George G. Cook will continue the business as single owner.

Professor Pickering and A. E. Douglas both of the Lowell Observatory are spending the week at the Grand Canyon of the Colorado. J. K. Pouthie, who has set up a new blacksmith shop south of the railroad tracks, invites anyone who is looking for good metal work to call by.

100 years ago