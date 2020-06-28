Flagstaff History: Funds allotted to help finish ice rink construction

125 years ago
1895: The SUN will shine on July 2 next week before we celebrate the Fourth of July
1776 ----- 1895
July Fourth Celebration in Flagstaff style.
Williams ballplayers met their Waterloo when her players crossed bats with the Famous Flagstaff Fire Eaters. It was a hot game on a hot afternoon and some of the spectators had some hot things to shout as the game progressed.
The Babbitt Bros. shipped eight cars of cattle to Strong City, Kansas on Thursday.
T. F. McMilton is delivering his wool clip at the depot and will ship it shortly.
Cook and Lee have dissolved their partnership in the jewelry business. George G. Cook will continue the business as single owner.
Professor Pickering and A. E. Douglas both of the Lowell Observatory are spending the week at the Grand Canyon of the Colorado. J. K. Pouthie, who has set up a new blacksmith shop south of the railroad tracks, invites anyone who is looking for good metal work to call by.
100 years ago
1920: The Clarkdale Nine, with several carloads of baseball fans, arrived here Saturday at 12:30 p.m. They did justice to a dandy lunch and rested until 2:30 when the game was called for. The altitude and light mountain air bothered the visiting players greatly, making it impossible for them to be up to standard. The game ended with a score of 12 -6 in favor of Flagstaff. The Clarkdale team and its supporters were treated royally while here and said that a cleaner bunch of sports could not be found anywhere else.
The Flagstaff City Council heard a request from Captain E. M. Robinson for permission to pipe water from the Old Town Spring for a swimming pool in the armory. The request was referred to the Water and Sewer Commission there already being a contract with the Normal School for the water.
Council also authorized Mayor Quay to order steel for two new bridges and the Street and Alley Committee was instructed to see where the two bridges were most needed.
“Stay With’em Cowboy.” Final arrangements for the “Real Arizona Days” wild west Fourth of July celebration to take place between July 1-5 have been made. The pitching broncs are all here and those that haven’t already been tested out are to be put through the crucible at the fair grounds tomorrow.
75 years ago
1945: The 17th annual All Indian Pow Wow was a sellout on Wednesday despite the rain. The Indian Servicemen starred in the events. All the seats in the grandstand were sold out hours before the show -- with only standing room left. Paul Arvisok, Navajo home on leave from the Air Corps, showed his ability as a cowboy by leading the steer riding event when he roped his steer in 10 seconds.
A fire started Monday afternoon in the back of the Guadeloupe Parish House and damaged the outside of the kitchen wall and roof and attic to the extent of about $1,000, according to the fire department estimate.
W. H. Switzer spent Sunday out east on Route 66 at Rimmy Jim’s place inspecting progress being made on the drilling of a water well, the drill has reached a depth of 110 feet. The work is being done by Fred Bentley of Holbrook. No water yet.
Coconino County is ending the fiscal year with over $13,000 in surplus funds and a large surplus in bonds. It is probable that there will be no tax rate for general expenses in the coming fiscal year.
High 90 Sat. Low Sat. 40 Rain Tues. Wed. Thurs 0.22.
50 years ago
1970: Record-breaking heat rose to 96 degrees by the end of last week and over the weekend.
An additional $25,000 in the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation funds has been allotted to help cover the cost of Flagstaffs’ Ice Skating rink that is now under construction.
The Arizona State Highway Department has awarded a road improvement contract in the Lake Mary-Clints Well area.
This coming Friday is the last day to register to vote in the September Primary election.
Construction on the Flagstaff Boys’ Club Building has finally begun and it is expected that by the end of summer Flagstaff boys from throughout the city will have a spacious attractive building located at 2403 N. Isabel. The work of many volunteers as well as professional workers have made this building for boys ages from 7 to 17 possible.
Lighting caused a multitude of forest fires Friday throughout Arizona’s forest lands and in Coconino National Forest. Smoking and campfire restrictions remain in effect throughout the state's national forests. Travelers will be allowed to take roadways that adjoin camp sites.
Three of the four Coconino Forest fires were lightning caused. A fire that erupted in the brush near the Experiment Station on Fort Valley Road was quickly noticed and the blaze although quite extensive was swiftly put down. Only the fire near Happy Jack required a huge effort that involved 17 air tankers to bring the flames under control.
25 years ago
1995: A young bear wandering around the country club area was shot with a tranquilizer Saturday afternoon by Game and Fish. After being subdued south of the Tanglewood Swimming Pool, the 100- to 200-pound bear was transported to the Game and Fish facilities on Lake Mary Road.
It is alleged that the bear alarmed a sunbather and took swipes from a cat while roaming around. The bear may be relocated in the White Mountain area.
The Wisconsin Tissue Co. has taken over the Orchid Paper Products Mill in Flagstaff and may add another 150 jobs to the area with further expansion.
In spite of community opposition, building a two-story, 64-room hotel in Pinewood is one step closer to reality after a 4-2 County Planning and Zoning Commission vote. This changes an 8.2-acre parcel of land that abuts the east side of I-17 at the Munds Park exit from residential to commercial.
The Flagstaff police are well-known for serving up traffic tickets and misdemeanor violations. Tuesday evening, eight members of the police department dished out something entirely different. Chicken casserole, snow peas, salad and dinner rolls followed by a fudge chocolate layer cake. The uniformed officers passing the food out at the Flagstaff Family Food center during the center’s Public Service Month during which public service agencies serve dinner. Our policemen were the first to sign up.
