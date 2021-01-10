Flagstaff History: Doney made key discoveries near cave dwellings area

125 years ago
1896: B. F. Doney this week discovered a new lot of cave and cliff dwellings. They are placed on the top of a mountain area about 3 miles east of the area known as the Cave Dwellers Mountain. He states that the dwellings are in a grand state of preservation. He unearthed a skeleton in good condition that he now has on display at his residence. The body had been placed in a a natural cave that appeared to have been especially prepared for it, as the walls had been carefully paved with smooth rock and layered with mud. Then earth had been carefully packed around the body. This is the first skeleton to be found in the cliff and cave dwellings and may well lead to more important discoveries.
Al Marsh one time well-known and well-regarded Overland Stage Coach driver arrived in Kingman this week after a perilous trip in the Grand Canyon.
Some months ago he went into the Canyon north of Flagstaff with several burros on a prospecting trip. After about 100 miles of prospecting and finding nothing of note, he ran short of provisions and concluded he would strike out for civilization. Being unable to climb out of the Canyon at that point, he built a raft and started on down river until he reached the dangerous rapids too perilous for his raft. He then managed to climb out and reached Aubury Valley and the railroad, foot sore and half starved.
He will not attempt to regain his burros.
100 years ago
1921: The city council has appointed a committee headed by C. E. Slipher to take control of the City Library recently turned over to the city by the Flagstaff Women’s Club, which developed the library and have provided the building where it is located.
The federal government has let a contract for the building of a suspension bridge across the Colorado River half a mile from the Bright Angel Trail. It will be 450 feet long, 6 feet above the water and large enough for travel by horses. The trail is to be improved so that visitors will be able to travel down, then cross over the river and travel to the North Rim.
The water hydrant at the Cliffs has been locked since water customers have been refusing to pay the 5 cents per-barrel charged. As a result every water user in that area will now have to come into Flagstaff for their water.
John Marshall, city water superintendent, says that the proposed Switzer Canyon Lake can easily be filled by the natural water that flows down the canyon. Ray Babbitt speaking for members of Council said that the plan to build the dam to create the lake should be carried out as it was discussed several years ago. The water is now going to waste and could then be used to power a mill of some sort.
50 years ago
1971: The old junior high school that has been “home” to students since 1923 is seeing its walls tumbling down. This long time Flagstaff landmark has been termed structurally unsafe and is being razed at a cost of $33,495. The bricks and other salvageable materials are being sold to contractors. The 1922 vintage lockers remain in the building, newer ones have been moved to other schools.
Cold snap lingers in Flagstaff. For the first week of the new year, the temperature has only been above freezing only 10 hours. The cold weather has tested six records on different days. Temperatures in Flagstaff last night hit a low of -5 degrees in Flagstaff. Even in typically warmer cities in the state, the temperatures hit new record lows, freezing water pipes in Sedona.
25 years ago
1996: The Doney Park Fire District might sue the City of Flagstaff over the proposed sale of 2.58 acres of Koch Field. The sale is to the Doney Park Fire Department for $5,000 in an agreement reached last month. Council, having tabled the motion on Dec. 19, voted to change its mind at a meeting the Friday afternoon of Jan. 5 and failed to sign the negotiated agreement.
Warmth fools Mother Nature. It is too much like spring to be winter -- in January. Even the downtown aspens have started to bud. The National Weather Service reports the last time it was this dry in Flagstaff was 35 years ago.
Smaller paychecks impact Grand Canyon Park employees. Due to the federal government’s furlough, employees received only one week of pay for a two-week work period.
Cable TV bills up 4%. Flagstaff Cablevision customers found the increase in their January bills. The cable TV provider blamed higher programming costs and the installation of fiber optic lines for the increase.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.