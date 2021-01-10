Flagstaff History: Doney made key discoveries near cave dwellings area

125 years ago

1896: B. F. Doney this week discovered a new lot of cave and cliff dwellings. They are placed on the top of a mountain area about 3 miles east of the area known as the Cave Dwellers Mountain. He states that the dwellings are in a grand state of preservation. He unearthed a skeleton in good condition that he now has on display at his residence. The body had been placed in a a natural cave that appeared to have been especially prepared for it, as the walls had been carefully paved with smooth rock and layered with mud. Then earth had been carefully packed around the body. This is the first skeleton to be found in the cliff and cave dwellings and may well lead to more important discoveries.