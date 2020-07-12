Flagstaff History: Doctor called on to help men involved in accidental shooting on train

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 years ago

1895: Hurrah for the firemen.

A considerable part of the population turned out early Sunday morning when the alarm of fire was sounded. Nighthawks with loaded pistols gave the alarm and the bell tolled “Bring the fire department to the scene.” The Sanders barn was in flames, and though there was great damage to the barn there was little to surrounding property thanks to the fire laddies -- who by excellent work kept the flames within bounds, with only about $500 in damage. There was no insurance.

Clark Pitt has severed his connection with “Democrates” and gone to the Verde, where he has purchased an interest in a goat ranch.

Telegrapher John Jack formerly of Flagstaff, who was relocated to Walnut which has since been abandoned, has taken a telegraphic situation at Winslow.

The remarkable growth of Flagstaff from a wild frontier settlement to a small town of prosperity is shown by the increasing growth of civility and of business interests.

100 years ago