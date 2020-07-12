Flagstaff History: Doctor called on to help men involved in accidental shooting on train

125 years ago
1895: Hurrah for the firemen.
A considerable part of the population turned out early Sunday morning when the alarm of fire was sounded. Nighthawks with loaded pistols gave the alarm and the bell tolled “Bring the fire department to the scene.” The Sanders barn was in flames, and though there was great damage to the barn there was little to surrounding property thanks to the fire laddies -- who by excellent work kept the flames within bounds, with only about $500 in damage. There was no insurance.
Clark Pitt has severed his connection with “Democrates” and gone to the Verde, where he has purchased an interest in a goat ranch.
Telegrapher John Jack formerly of Flagstaff, who was relocated to Walnut which has since been abandoned, has taken a telegraphic situation at Winslow.
The remarkable growth of Flagstaff from a wild frontier settlement to a small town of prosperity is shown by the increasing growth of civility and of business interests.
100 years ago
1920: Bids have been called for on the grading of 15 miles of road construction on the Flagstaff end of the Old Trails Highway between Flagstaff and Williams. The project consists of approximately 120,000 cubic yards of excavation and the grading of embankments. This is the first work advertised by the Highway Commission. The construction is to be paid for out of the recent bond issue of Coconino County supplemented by Federal Aid that has recently been approved by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
The Old Trails Highway is carrying an enormous amount of through automobile traffic. It is the best transcontinental highway in the United States.
Captain E. M. Robinson has received word that Flagstaff Battery A has been officially recognized by the War Department at Washington, and all officers and men accepted. He was also advised that Russet shoes for all the men are on their way from North Carolina.
Doctor E. S. Miller was called to meet train No. 3 Tuesday night to dress the wounds of two male passengers. One of them with a six-gun in his pocket had been leaning against the railing on the back of the observation car when the gun went off, the bullet going through his hip and then the boot and foot of the other man.
A few nights earlier the doctor was called to a train to take care of a woman who had somehow dislocated her jaw.
75 years ago
1945: The Coconino County Elementary School ended the school year on June 30 with a cash balance $20,273.70 -- money that had not been spent during the past school year from various county funds. The reason was that receipts exceeded the amounts, according to Best County School Superintendent Bessie Kidd. Nice, soft water has been found at a depth of 640 feet at Rimmy Jim’s Tavern east of here on Route 66 this week. Owner Mr. W. H. Switzer said that water rose 60 feet over night once they reached water at 640 feet.
Drilling operations near The Gap Trading Post 83 miles north of Flagstaff have been temporarily halted because it has been found that the drill hole is crooked.
High 87 Thurs. Low 46 Mon. & Tues. Sunny -- no rain all week.
50 years ago
1970: Coconino National Forest restrictions on smoking and campfires were lifted Sunday morning following the week of rains.
Fisher Construction of Phoenix failed to appear at the hearing of the County Air Pollution of its appeal of the County Abatement order to put a dust cover over a crushing machine in use on the I-17 project about 5 miles south of Flagstaff following numerous complaints by motorists of loss of visibility. The Health Department investigated the situation before the abatement order was issued. Civic officials are surprised to learn the 1970 population census was given as 25,554 and increase of only slightly more than 900 over a census taken in 1965. Similar doubt was expressed as to the accuracy of figures for Coconino County, where officials had noted pressures of increased growth in recent years.
Members of Local 1505 of the International Association of Fire Fighters began their picket line Tuesday night, marking the first strike of municipal workers in city history. Although they are on strike, they will respond to the alarms if they are called upon to do so.
25 years ago
1995: The long ambulance rides from Sedona to Flagstaff for emergency care are history. The doors to the new Sedona Medical Center swung open Monday morning after a community effort that began in 1988. An emergency center is what people wanted. Emergencies can’t always wait for a trip to Flagstaff.
The Unified School District is working on an agreement to fix and take care of the school district’s pools mostly on the city’s tab. The city has budgeted about $370,000 for repairs and improvements to two pools.
The historic dome and telescope used in the discovery of Pluto at the Lowell Observatory in 1930 will go on public display next Tuesday. The $53,184 renovation and restoration project will allow the dome and telescope used by Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh in 1929-30 to make the photographic plates that led to the Pluto discovery.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
