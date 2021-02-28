Flagstaff History: Dixon, the 'jeweler,' disappeared in dramatic fashion

A new subdivision “The Country Club” with 200 home sites is set to open soon. It is located right at the head of Switzer Canyon, which is proposed to be dammed up to afford a beautiful deep lake 2 miles long. The new development will be within one easy minute’s walk from the head of our new lake.

Floyd Copeland Doney Park, rancher, was in town this week and says that H. B. Fay is out in that region now making surveys for the proposed new irrigation project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Has anyone seen our new jeweler? The weird disappearance of S. Dixson, erstwhile “jeweler” here. According to all indications, a parody on tragedy.

Dixon arrived here early this month with a Chevrolet packed with junk. He opened a “jewelry” store filled with showcases of necklaces, clocks and watches. A week later, sometime between sunset and dawn, Dixon disappeared.

50 years ago

1971: With our first real snowstorm of the season dropping over a foot of the white stuff on us, everything in the city was closed except the Arizona Snowbowl, which opened on Saturday with a full 18 inches of new powder.

Flagstaff police reported 630 vehicles slid off area roads. At least one person, a woman from Taiwan, was injured when her tour bus crashed on I-40.