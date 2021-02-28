Flagstaff History: Dixon, the 'jeweler,' disappeared in dramatic fashion

125 years ago
1896: Mrs. J. W. Weatherford returned from a visit to Weatherford, Texas, on Friday. She was accompanied by her sister, who will spend the spring and summer here.
The Revival Meetings are coming. On Sunday morning, the Rev. L Shelborn will arrive in town to commence a series of evangelistic services in the M. E. Church.
The Hon. E. J. Babbitt was chosen to be chairman of a committee to protest a bill approving the leasing of school and university land in Flagstaff. At a mass meeting of Flagstaff citizens, a letter was drafted to send to United States President Cleveland saying, “We, the citizens of Flagstaff, Arizona Territory and vicinity, in a mass meeting assembled, request that you veto the bill providing for the leasing of school and university lands in Arizona.”
The best spring medicine is Simmons Liver Regulator. Wake up your liver now.
100 years ago
1921: Chief Engineer of the Santa Fe Railway Mr. Millett was in town this week to inspect the proposed site for the Switzer dam and lake.
Mr. Millett, a conservative man who is not inclined to express an opinion, said that he is very much impressed and as far as he can see the project should be successful.
A new subdivision “The Country Club” with 200 home sites is set to open soon. It is located right at the head of Switzer Canyon, which is proposed to be dammed up to afford a beautiful deep lake 2 miles long. The new development will be within one easy minute’s walk from the head of our new lake.
Floyd Copeland Doney Park, rancher, was in town this week and says that H. B. Fay is out in that region now making surveys for the proposed new irrigation project.
Has anyone seen our new jeweler? The weird disappearance of S. Dixson, erstwhile “jeweler” here. According to all indications, a parody on tragedy.
Dixon arrived here early this month with a Chevrolet packed with junk. He opened a “jewelry” store filled with showcases of necklaces, clocks and watches. A week later, sometime between sunset and dawn, Dixon disappeared.
50 years ago
1971: With our first real snowstorm of the season dropping over a foot of the white stuff on us, everything in the city was closed except the Arizona Snowbowl, which opened on Saturday with a full 18 inches of new powder.
Flagstaff police reported 630 vehicles slid off area roads. At least one person, a woman from Taiwan, was injured when her tour bus crashed on I-40.
The demise of Travelers Checks is coming. Forgeries keep bouncing back to Flagstaff merchants.
Flagstaff police report that four more cases of the bogus checks were opened this week. Indications are that the forgeries come from an organized gang based in Los Angeles.
25 years ago
1996: In January of 1995, Rita Johnson, member of the Flagstaff City Council, proposed that the city build a road across McMillan Mesa to alleviate our heavy downtown traffic problem. This would involve the purchase of Locket Trust and Babbitt Trust properties north and west of Buffalo Park that could mold them into a single politically palliative package.
Since then the congestion problems downtown have not improved but a very substantial campaign against building a bypass road across McMillan Mesa has been mounted.
Mountain School, having doubled its enrollment, received the approval from the Arizona State Board of Education to open as a charter school in September.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.