Flagstaff History: Council voted to pay for new sewage plant at Wildcat Hill

100 years ago

1920: Allan Doyle and son Lee Doyle returned Friday night after a couple of weeks at the rim of Tonto Basin, where Zane Grey and his brother, Romer, and Dr. Weimer and their wives have been bear hunting. They brought the four women in the party in to Winslow, where they took the train for their respective homes.

They have already had 22 inches of snow at Tonto Basin -- the elevation there being 800 feet more than here. Most of it has now melted but more is threatened. Mr. Grey, his brother, Dr. Weimer and a couple of helpers will remain on the hunt during the rest of this month.

There’s a new store on Railroad Avenue. Lee Robinson, who came here from his home in Arkansas in late September, bought the R. R. Gleason place at 322 W. Railroad Ave. -- which he will conduct as rooming house. He will also at once construct a store building on the adjacent property and will then open up with a stock of groceries and general merchandise.

The Warren Bros. Construction has closed down work on the bithulite paving of the National Old Trails through this city. Work will be resumed as early in the spring as the weather permits.