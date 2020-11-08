Flagstaff History: Council voted to pay for new sewage plant at Wildcat Hill

125 years ago
1895: W. W. Fuller, who has been in charge of the Flagstaff & Canyon Railroad survey, left for Phoenix on Monday.
Alfred W. Faunt left Monday for Pasadena, California, where he has secured a position as engineer of a pumping plant.
A Flagstaff gentleman, name unknown, has started a dancing school at the rink.
Poker games have been engaging the attention of many this week and several high players are reported.
Genial Tom Fleming now graces the dry goods department of Polson Bros. with his presence and ability as a regular employee.
Dr. R. M. Francis sewed up a bad lip for Ed Phelan this week caused by a fractious steer in the Phelan Bros. slaughter pen.
Johnny Moore, chief clerk for Train Master Perry, has arrived with his accomplished bride from Greencastle, Indiana. They will occupy the Forney property on South Third Street.
City Attorney Dunbar visited Flagstaff on Tuesday for Mrs. C. E. Boyce in connection with the sheriff’s sale of the Enoch lots on South Third Street. Mr. Dunbar, as attorney for Mrs. C. E. Boyce’s bid on the above, named lots for him at $18 each.
Small pox has made its appearance in Tombstone.
100 years ago
1920: Allan Doyle and son Lee Doyle returned Friday night after a couple of weeks at the rim of Tonto Basin, where Zane Grey and his brother, Romer, and Dr. Weimer and their wives have been bear hunting. They brought the four women in the party in to Winslow, where they took the train for their respective homes.
Support Local Journalism
They have already had 22 inches of snow at Tonto Basin -- the elevation there being 800 feet more than here. Most of it has now melted but more is threatened. Mr. Grey, his brother, Dr. Weimer and a couple of helpers will remain on the hunt during the rest of this month.
There’s a new store on Railroad Avenue. Lee Robinson, who came here from his home in Arkansas in late September, bought the R. R. Gleason place at 322 W. Railroad Ave. -- which he will conduct as rooming house. He will also at once construct a store building on the adjacent property and will then open up with a stock of groceries and general merchandise.
The Warren Bros. Construction has closed down work on the bithulite paving of the National Old Trails through this city. Work will be resumed as early in the spring as the weather permits.
Cooler weather helps retailers slightly, but primary and secondary lines still complain of only hand-to–mouth buying. Price reductions generally speaking continue to be affected by fiscal necessity as well as by cost of attracting buyers. The food index is up.
50 years ago
1970: The special committee appointed to study the need for low-income housing in Flagstaff has voted 4-2 that the present statistics show a need for an additional 197 units of low-income rental housing and that the Council should go ahead and seek the funds for the project.
The city council has withheld approval of a change that would have permitted the development of a “First Class” mobile home park on the northeast, saying that the project did not meet with the city’s general development plan.
Council has voted unanimously to pay for a new sewage plant being built at what is known as Wildcat Hill. It is expected that construction will continue even if the weather becomes inclement.
Apollo Commander Alan Shepard and lunar module pilot Edgar Mitchell are expected to arrive in Flagstaff on Sunday for a one-day “shirt-sleeve” lunar walk rehearsal at the Black Canyon Cinder field near Clarkdale. It is expected to be similar to the walk through earlier this spring for Apollo Commander Jim Lovell and lunar module pilot Fred Haise at the same crater field. That mission, however, was aborted.
25 years ago
1995: The city council began a series of public meetings on Tuesday on the question of should the city go ahead with a $52 million street and land conservation bond.
As a part of the street bond, the city would build a Fourth Street over-pass, a highway across McMillan Mesa and purchase more than 700 acres of land to be set aside as a preserve. A plan to include a $5.5 million on extension of Beulah Boulevard to bypass South Milton Road is on hold as the city negotiates with private property owners.
Dropouts and kids who have been expelled by the Flagstaff Unified School District could be saved with a partnership with Coconino County and the school district, with two nontraditional mini-schools for seventh through 10th grades.
Little America has Flagstaff’s largest light display and other fun. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, Sam Garcia will play the piano in the Little America hotel lobby. Holiday lights will be turned on at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary cookies and hot cider will be available in the banquet area and the Chamber Singers from Coconino High School will sing Christmas carols. The sidewalks will be illuminated with luminaries. Traditionally Little America has the largest holiday sights display in the city --- more than 60,000. Last year more than 500 attended the festivity.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!