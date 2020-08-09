Flagstaff History: Connecticut visitor killed by lightning at Grand Canyon

125 years ago

1895: Last Thursday a visitor from Connecticut, Blakely Porter, was killed by lightning at the Grand Canyon. He and his party left the Colfree Camp to visit the point where Moran made his famous painting. The morning was unusually bright and there were no indications of a storm. Upon reaching the point they decided to continue their walk on toward Bissell Point, which they thought to be only a short distance off. In reality it is another 4 miles of dealing with high, thick underbrush, and the trail is very dim. Altogether, it is a very rough trail. They reached the point about 11 o’clock. In the meantime, it began to rain, and as the thunder and lightning storm developed they sought shelter under a large rock, lightning flashing around them. The survivors have no idea of how or what actually happened, only that Blakely was dead.