Flagstaff History: Connecticut visitor killed by lightning at Grand Canyon

125 years ago
1895: Last Thursday a visitor from Connecticut, Blakely Porter, was killed by lightning at the Grand Canyon. He and his party left the Colfree Camp to visit the point where Moran made his famous painting. The morning was unusually bright and there were no indications of a storm. Upon reaching the point they decided to continue their walk on toward Bissell Point, which they thought to be only a short distance off. In reality it is another 4 miles of dealing with high, thick underbrush, and the trail is very dim. Altogether, it is a very rough trail. They reached the point about 11 o’clock. In the meantime, it began to rain, and as the thunder and lightning storm developed they sought shelter under a large rock, lightning flashing around them. The survivors have no idea of how or what actually happened, only that Blakely was dead.
Curt Tappan is new with the Babbitt Bros. Dry Goods Dept. J. D. Tappan left on Tuesday for New York and then to South America.
P. R. Weatherford and family arrived from Texas on Sunday and plan to remain here.
J. F. Michaels of the Williams News is in town this week as a witness before the Grand Jury.
H. E. Campbell returned Saturday from Kansas City, where he had been looking after five carloads of sheep.
I. N. Lewis also returned from Kansas City and says the market for fat sheep is very good and the prices fair. The sheep rodeo for Coconino County will commence at Ash Fork on Monday, Aug. 26, and work east toward Bellemont, the central point of the roundup.
100 years ago
1920: In the last 25 years, Flagstaff has spent $40,000 on school buildings. Other towns of equal size have spent many times this amount and thus have better advantages than we.
The fire department made one of its fast runs on Thursday to the home of a Mrs. Isabelle McDermont on West Aspen Avenue. Her barn was ablaze, but the fire was put out before they arrived by some even speedier action by a couple of neighbors.
Deputy Forester John Adams has returned from Long Valley, where he has been supervising fighting the forest fires there for several weeks. He reports that there were very few fires in that area and that it was almost like vacation for him.
The big Hopi Indian Snake Dance will be held at Hoteville, 5 miles north of Oraibi, on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Antelope Dance is to be held on the 23rd.
75 years ago
1945: Issues unavailable. However, there is this excerpt that was found in the August 1995 Sunday Daily Sun:
At 4:45 a.m. on July 16, 1945, Flagstaff residents woke to shaking earth and rattling windows. Most dismissed it as a mild earthquake.
Then a few weeks later, the War Department issued a statement that said the shaking was the result of a new weapon being tested northwest of Alamagordo, New Mexico, 500 miles away. The shock waves were felt as far away as Grand Canyon and the blast reflected off the moon.
The weapon was a webbed sphere of explosives surrounding a plutonium core. The charges were set to be forced inward. This tore open the core’s atoms, releasing energy equaling the force of setting off 12,000 tons of TNT. It was the atomic bomb.
50 years ago
1970: Music and drama highlight the final days of Flagstaff Summer Festival 1970, with three more performances of “Barefoot in the Park," a recital and two major concerts. "Barefoot in the Park" opened Thursday night in the handsome Creative Arts Theatre of Northern Arizona University to a small but appreciative crowd. It will run through Sunday night -- with curtain time at 8:30 each evening.
The Flagstaff City Council is discussing ways of providing adequate drainage for the proposed area for a 100-unit low-income housing development in east Flagstaff. The area is located west of Fanning Drive between Lockett Road and north of Santa Fe on the south side. There is a private owner of a block of lots providing a buffer zone between the development and Locket Road. A commercial development will separate it from Santa Fe Avenue.
25 years ago
1995: Over protests by a Council member, the school board voted to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the city to run two school swimming pools. The Mt. Elden school shut its pool down in March and did not offer summer swimming programs. The Flagstaff High School pool operated on a very limited basis. The MEMS pool has had some repairs and will open for school use when school opens next week. A councilmember argued against the agreement, saying that what the people really want is a large aquatic pool.
Superintendent Kent Matheson called the agreement a good first step.
Tuesday's rain was heavy enough to cause a number of traffic accidents.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
