Flagstaff History: Census showed that Flagstaff was fastest-growing area in northern Arizona

100 years ago

1920: Goodness gracious, here comes Christmas again. And most of us are remembering the festivities of Christmases past with gifts given and received, and recall the threats of only a chunk of coal in our stocking if we didn’t “behave.” The lists and gifts are still pretty much the same.

We venture about into the forest for our tree and we all have our favorite ornaments for the tree. Best of all is the drama of the Christ Child and those wonderful old hymns we sing all through the season. Are you looking for a gift that is an item of beauty and a good investment? There are a few Navajo rugs available in the lobby of the Commercial Hotel and at Sullivan & Taylor Outfitters.

50 years ago

1970: One the great southwestern traditions dates from Spanish-American time in the area. This past week the campus of Northern Arizona University has been aglow with the lights and simple inexpensive decorations at the entrances to the school. Some are lighted by candles in sacks.

According to the recent census, Flagstaff is the fastest-growing area in northerner Arizona, with an increase from 21,821 in 1960 to 26,217 in 1970. Some cities have shown decreases in their populations.