Flagstaff History: Census showed that Flagstaff was fastest-growing area in northern Arizona

125 years ago
1895: “Jerome is the best mining camp in America,” according to the President of the United Verde Mining Company. They employ about 400 men in the mines and about the same in the melting works. They are preparing to increase the melting capacity by 50%.
The men are bringing their families, and there are both handsome residences and nice cottages beginning to fill the streets that have both electric lights and running water.
50 cents per pound will be paid for clean rags at the SUN office.
You can get anything from a duck to a bear steak at Hoxworth’s Meat Market. Quail and poultry are also always on hand.
A. Raymond & Whitcombe Excursions train of six Pullman coaches passed through Flagstaff on Monday.
William MacIntire and N. L. Patterson will winter their bands of sheep in the beauty of Canyon Diablo.
Babbott Bros. have just received a carload of apples from Missouri that they are selling at $5.50 per barrel.
Carl’s Clover Root, the great blood purifier, gives freshness and clearness to the complexion and cures constipation. Only 25 cents. For sale by W. R. Edwards.
H. H. Hoxworth received a carload of fat hogs shipped from Phoenix at 10:15 Tuesday morning that arrived here at 9:45 in evening the same night.
100 years ago
1920: Goodness gracious, here comes Christmas again. And most of us are remembering the festivities of Christmases past with gifts given and received, and recall the threats of only a chunk of coal in our stocking if we didn’t “behave.” The lists and gifts are still pretty much the same.
We venture about into the forest for our tree and we all have our favorite ornaments for the tree. Best of all is the drama of the Christ Child and those wonderful old hymns we sing all through the season. Are you looking for a gift that is an item of beauty and a good investment? There are a few Navajo rugs available in the lobby of the Commercial Hotel and at Sullivan & Taylor Outfitters.
50 years ago
1970: One the great southwestern traditions dates from Spanish-American time in the area. This past week the campus of Northern Arizona University has been aglow with the lights and simple inexpensive decorations at the entrances to the school. Some are lighted by candles in sacks.
According to the recent census, Flagstaff is the fastest-growing area in northerner Arizona, with an increase from 21,821 in 1960 to 26,217 in 1970. Some cities have shown decreases in their populations.
25 years ago
1995: During the first major snowfall of the season, State Highway 67 was closed Thursday from Jacob Lake to the North Rim. Grand Canyon officials said that 13 to 14 inches fell and made the closure necessary.
The elk didn’t move for hours. All the nine people in the hideouts didn’t move when the lookout shouted “car” when one pulled up to see the elk standing so close to the road. A man and his son stepped out and took aim with semi-automatic rifles. They saw no one they did not hear when one of the men called out to them. The hunters took aim but did not fire. After four or five minutes one of the watchers stepped out and shouted, “Game and Fish, that is a decoy you are aiming at.”
This is a part of an education program intended to catch illegal hunters before they act. If they had fired a shot they would have been ticketed. The program is in operation to stop rogue hunters.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
