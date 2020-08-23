Flagstaff History: Carjacking took place outside Flagstaff restaurant

125 years ago
1895: Arizona is a land of strange and unusual things, and nature has given this area many curiosities not known elsewhere in the wide world. The Moqui Snake Dances are one of these wonders.
At 110 miles northeast of Flagstaff on the borders of the Painted Desert are located the six towns of the pueblos of the Moqui Indians. These are built on the summits of almost inaccessible mesas, among the solid rocks, which rise in generally perpendicular cliffs. They rise high above the surrounding mesa. The houses are adobe and terraced. From the dizzy sites of the towns, the outlook is vast across the country in every direction.
100 years ago
1920: From appearances there seems to be a lot of people starting from Flagstaff for the annual Moqui Snake Dances. Every train is adding to the number.
Work on the Oak Creek cutoff road is going very fast. The Miller Construction Company that has the contract is doing a good job. The blasting will be finished this month -- which means that the most difficult part of the stretch is just about done. Some grading remains to be finished and the entire stretch remains to be smoothed and surfaced. Most of the bridge work is completed.
There are a few doubting Thomases who question the feasibility of a city heating system now being installed by the Flagstaff Electric Light Co. Francis O’Neill is a mechanical engineer who is drawing plans and specification for the court house and numerous other buildings to be connected with the central plant that is in good condition. Only buildings that can be supplied during the most inclement weather will be part of the system. There are few towns anywhere near this size that can enjoy the comfort and service of a central heating system.
50 years ago
1970: The Flagstaff City Council voted 4–0 to have the city become officially a member of the Arizona Justice Planning Agency after Coconino County Attorney Michael Fournoy urged that Flagstaff join the regional agency.
For years and years, City Manager Leland McPherson said the city has leased a standpipe site just south of the railways' mail line for $45 a year. The lone user of the standpipe in recent years has been the Spring Truck Stop on Sitgreaves Street. Since a simple rearrangement of water lines can accommodate this use, Council voted to suspend the lease.
Council has also sent a request to the State Highway Department for construction of an overpass at the intersection of Enterprize and Route 66.
25 years ago
1995: Flagstaff Police had two people in custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking took place outside a Flagstaff restaurant. Dennis Connell of the Flagstaff Police Department said the two men were driving a red 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier that had been stolen from two Ohio travelers at gun-point at 2:30 am Tuesday morning. The incident began outside Perkins Family Restaurant, 1900 S. Milton Road, when John Weber and Lori Bryden of Columbus, Ohio, left the restaurant and went to their car. The two suspects indicated they had a gun and demanded the vehicle. The victims called 911, described the car and the suspects, and the description was broadcast regionally by law enforcement media. The Yavapai Shreiff’s Department spotted the vehicle traveling north on Interstate 17 at over 100 mph. Multiagency law enforcement was able to stop the car.
The north-south corridor for Flagstaff is back from the past, this time as the centerpiece of a $109 million array of traffic improvements.
The city is pulling in outside sources to help pay for the most ambitious street improvement program in the city’s history. As a result, Flagstaff taxpayers would pay for one half of the construction while land purchases would be spread over a decade.
Highway 180 has a new name -- The Peaks Scenic Highway. Now the city staff and councilmembers are hoping a souped-up name design will win popular support for 1996.
