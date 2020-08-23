Flagstaff History: Carjacking took place outside Flagstaff restaurant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

125 years ago

1895: Arizona is a land of strange and unusual things, and nature has given this area many curiosities not known elsewhere in the wide world. The Moqui Snake Dances are one of these wonders.

At 110 miles northeast of Flagstaff on the borders of the Painted Desert are located the six towns of the pueblos of the Moqui Indians. These are built on the summits of almost inaccessible mesas, among the solid rocks, which rise in generally perpendicular cliffs. They rise high above the surrounding mesa. The houses are adobe and terraced. From the dizzy sites of the towns, the outlook is vast across the country in every direction.

100 years ago

1920: From appearances there seems to be a lot of people starting from Flagstaff for the annual Moqui Snake Dances. Every train is adding to the number.

Work on the Oak Creek cutoff road is going very fast. The Miller Construction Company that has the contract is doing a good job. The blasting will be finished this month -- which means that the most difficult part of the stretch is just about done. Some grading remains to be finished and the entire stretch remains to be smoothed and surfaced. Most of the bridge work is completed.