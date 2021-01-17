Flagstaff History: Call was issued to make sure Grand Canyon National Park remained open

125 years ago

1896: The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will receive bids until 10 a.m. of Feb. 1, 1896, for services to the county including: publishing, advertising, printing and stationary, burying paupers, election ballots, medicines and medical attendance for indigent sick. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Summer or winter the Santa Fe Railroad is the most comfortable way to travel between the West and East coasts.

D. H. Riodan has been appointed head of the Reform School.

Regular morning and evening services will be held in the Presbyterian Church this Sabbath with preaching by the Rev. T. C. Moffett.

There is a display of holiday goods still available at D. J. Brannans’s Drug Store. Come by and check on the great values.

The Literary Forum will meet Friday evening at the Presbyterian Church. An excellent program and debate on the subject of the value of travel versus reading will be presented. The public is cordially invited to attend.

100 years ago