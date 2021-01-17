Flagstaff History: Call was issued to make sure Grand Canyon National Park remained open

125 years ago
1896: The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will receive bids until 10 a.m. of Feb. 1, 1896, for services to the county including: publishing, advertising, printing and stationary, burying paupers, election ballots, medicines and medical attendance for indigent sick. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Summer or winter the Santa Fe Railroad is the most comfortable way to travel between the West and East coasts.
D. H. Riodan has been appointed head of the Reform School.
Regular morning and evening services will be held in the Presbyterian Church this Sabbath with preaching by the Rev. T. C. Moffett.
There is a display of holiday goods still available at D. J. Brannans’s Drug Store. Come by and check on the great values.
The Literary Forum will meet Friday evening at the Presbyterian Church. An excellent program and debate on the subject of the value of travel versus reading will be presented. The public is cordially invited to attend.
100 years ago
1921: There is much that needs doing in Flagstaff in the new year. The Boosters Club arm of the Chamber of Commerce called a revitalization of the Chamber of Commerce held last Saturday at the Citizens’ Bank to get things going again in Flagstaff. Among the notably forward-looking efforts will be the building of the Grand Canyon Road, and the damming of Switzer Canyon to form a lake, providing better camping for tourist as well as numerous lesser projects.
Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Fred Garing and his committee are now back from their trip to Lees Ferry. They took a new boat strapped to the top of their car to use at the ferry.
Then they went on to locate a suitable site for the proposed new bridge across the river.
50 years ago
1971: A meeting called on Tuesday evening at the American Motel by J. O. Carnes, Coconino County representative to the Arizona State Department of Economic Planning and Development, was about matters important for the economic growth of Flagstaff. These include avenues presently existing in the community that could lead to employment opportunity for those currently under-employed. The other urgent need is to attract new employers bringing new opportunities and economic growth to Flagstaff.
The availability of parks, concerns about current zoning and changes to that have been proposed are also matters of interest, protest and concern.
The pilot of a light plane, which crashed off the south end of the main runway at Flagstaff Municipal Airport on Monday, survived his ordeal with only minor injuries. The pilot, Robert MacCutchen, of Cleveland, Ohio, the lone occupant of the plane was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment with a broken tooth and minor facial injuries. The plane crashed having failed to clear the end of the runway upon take off.
25 years ago
1996: Contrary to rampant rumors, the Arizona Snowbowl did not cross a line in the "latest snowfall season" on Jan. 15. It is not open due to the lack of sufficient snow. The latest previous opening date was on Jan. 18, 1990.
Let’s get the word out. The Grand Canyon National Park is going to remain open. It is not one of the casualties of the new federal budget.
The need in Flagstaff for ever more low-income housing continues to persist and the city continues to work forward in increasing the number of multi-family units in a effort to alleviate the situation in its plans for the new year.
On Friday city officials shook hands with the Arizona Department of Transportation on a compromise on who commits to what on the Peak Scenic Parkway. All it took was an extra $6.1 million over 25 years.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.