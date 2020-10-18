Flagstaff History: Basque sheepherders protested for their rights

125 years ago
1895: Sheriff Cameron on Thursday arrested all the tramps along the A. & P. Railroad between Canyon Diablo and Bellemont. He wanted to catch the fellows who placed obstacles on the railroad tracks 4 miles this side of Canyon Diablo on Wednesday afternoon. Among those arrested were some men described by the railroad men as been seen along the tracks a short time before the timbers and stones were found to be obstructing the tracks. Two of the men were held over until the next term of court. Both are now in our jail.
Two “Goose Necks” are to be put in at this place to enable the A. & P. rail yards to get water for their engines with more dispatch.
Thomas Smith, familiarly known as “Tennesee Tom" is now city night watchman.
Williams now has electric lights and is planning to become incorporated.
100 years ago
1920: While no definite word has been given out, we have it on good authority that two new passenger trains are to be put on, one each way, within the next month.
W.S. Borum closed The Confection Den on Wednesday after having made an arrangement in behalf of his creditors to T. E. Folock. It is understood that Mr. Borum has been trying to sell the business for some time due to his failing health.
The Basque sheepherders whose rights to graze their herds of sheep have been recently denied are protesting that they are not “aliens” but that some of them are already citizens of the United States and others have taken out their “First Papers.”
Tom Rees and Arthur Foster returned from a three-day hunting trip in the area around Oak Creek with three turkeys and a buck. Game is scarce this season.
The work of remodeling the Weatherford Hotel is going forward rapidly. The new home of the pool room in the north side of the basement is ready for the move from the floor above.
The sidewalk width will be filled in from the edge of the building to the street with glass and with concrete for the base of the new sidewalk. The lobby will be extended as soon as the pool tables are moved. The lobby will then be extended clear across the main floor which is to be handsomely fitted up with a big glass window on the north wall.
50 years ago
1970: Although it looks like many other rocks found in northern Arizona, this one was brought here all the way from the surface of the moon.
Lunar rock No. 12046 drew a lot of visitors, but very little comment on Sunday, the first day of its exhibit at the Museum of Northern Arizona. It is accompanied by a photographic display depicting its location on the moon surface. The rock is a part of a display of implements returned by the Apollo Mission, and will remain on display at the Museum until Nov. 29, 1970.
The question of whether to widen U.S. Highway 180 north from Flagstaff finally came before the city council Tuesday night. A decision was made not to act until further data is available.
At the request of the director of the Chamber of Commerce, Council has decided to postpone any plan to give a 5% break to any local bidders on local contracts.
25 years ago
1995: For the first time in 14 years, enrollment in Flagstaff public schools declined, causing a potential loss of state funds of about $350,000. This year’s 40-day count on Oct. 11 at the 17 Flagstaff Unified Schools was 12,357. This is 1,140 fewer than on the same date last year.
This reflects a trend of elementary school students attending private and charter schools according to the FUSD superintendent.
Maybe a mixed use isn’t such a bad idea for a downtown dirt parking lot.
Opponents of the “park plaza” are now trumpeting the development of a mixed-use plaza for the 28,000 square foot parcel.
During the past year our Women’s Shelter house had 347 women and children.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
