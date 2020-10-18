Flagstaff History: Basque sheepherders protested for their rights

The Basque sheepherders whose rights to graze their herds of sheep have been recently denied are protesting that they are not “aliens” but that some of them are already citizens of the United States and others have taken out their “First Papers.”

Tom Rees and Arthur Foster returned from a three-day hunting trip in the area around Oak Creek with three turkeys and a buck. Game is scarce this season.

The work of remodeling the Weatherford Hotel is going forward rapidly. The new home of the pool room in the north side of the basement is ready for the move from the floor above.

The sidewalk width will be filled in from the edge of the building to the street with glass and with concrete for the base of the new sidewalk. The lobby will be extended as soon as the pool tables are moved. The lobby will then be extended clear across the main floor which is to be handsomely fitted up with a big glass window on the north wall.

50 years ago

1970: Although it looks like many other rocks found in northern Arizona, this one was brought here all the way from the surface of the moon.