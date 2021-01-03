Flagstaff History: 3 juveniles in hot seat after tampering with postal lock box

125 years ago
1896: The Flagstaff Cornet Band paraded on New Year's Day.
The Arizona Central Bank has some exceedingly handsome calendars for 1896.
School resumed on Monday with an increased enrollment. There are now 203 pupils enrolled.
B. N. Freeman presented Sheriff Cameron with a new pistol. The weapon is carried in the palm of the hand and is a very dangerous one in close quarters.
The Whist Club met Tuesday night at the residence of D. M. Riordan to watch the old year out and the new year in. The time was passed with games and dancing.
There will be preaching at the Presbyterian Church on the Sabbath. Greet the new year by attending the welcome to the year 1896.
Frank M. Livermore is now the owner of the $300 trotting horse formerly owned by S. K. Kilpatrick. The valuable horse was raffled off on Friday, and Mr. Livermore was the fortunate winner.
The ice ponds in this section have been in continuous use during the past week and our skaters have been making the best of it.
Leap Year has arrived. Beware of the arrival of a whole lot of really bad jokes.
100 years ago
1921: There are two projects that will add greatly to the popularity and growth of our city that are now being worked on. One is the damming of Switzer Canyon and creating a great lake, the other has to do with the improvement of and the regulations of our public camping grounds.
Mayor Quay has talked over both projects with the largest tax payers and finds that they are earnestly in favor, that they see no particular obstacles and that both projects are worth proceeding with as soon as possible.
Three youths were taken into custody last week for the opening of postal lock boxes and were taken before Superior Court Judge J. E. Jones, where they admitted to the offense. The judge has taken the case under advisement. They said it was just a game and that they had simply reached through from their family boxes.
The city council has appointed a committee to look into the enforcement of the curfew ordinance to investigate whether it is comprehensively drawn and whether there is a way to enforce it.
75 years ago
1971: It was a quiet New Year’s Eve, according to the Flagstaff Police. They mediated a couple of fights in the downtown area and looked into a midnight complaint about some fireworks set off to welcome the new year on the east side of Flagstaff. No harm done and no arrests were made. There was an uneventful two-hour “rush” period after midnight caused by people just trying to get home all at the same time.
Early Wednesday morning while some temperature sank to sub-zero the power lines fell near the Holiday Inn. Power failed and made for a chilly time all over the city. Fortunately APS was able to restore service by 3:30 a.m. although some areas were out of power for about three hours in the Fort Valley and in south Flagstaff areas.
25 years ago
1996: Flagstaff’s Social Service Agencies received exactly what they asked for for Christmas -- enough donations to help out every family that came to them for help. The toys have been received by the children and the turkeys have been roasted, the dollars given have been counted and the workers have now been able to heave sighs of relief.
Flagstaff fire fighters were busy putting out a chimney fire at 5420 E. Winged Foot Lane. A neighbor reported the fire, and the fire department put it out within 10 minutes of arrival. The residents of the house were not present and no serious damage occurred.
Flagstaff celebrated the first two homes built by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity. Habitat and city officials presented the townhomes to two families who had themselves put in hundreds of hours of work into their new homes.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.