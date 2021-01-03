Flagstaff History: 3 juveniles in hot seat after tampering with postal lock box

1921: There are two projects that will add greatly to the popularity and growth of our city that are now being worked on. One is the damming of Switzer Canyon and creating a great lake, the other has to do with the improvement of and the regulations of our public camping grounds.

Mayor Quay has talked over both projects with the largest tax payers and finds that they are earnestly in favor, that they see no particular obstacles and that both projects are worth proceeding with as soon as possible.

Three youths were taken into custody last week for the opening of postal lock boxes and were taken before Superior Court Judge J. E. Jones, where they admitted to the offense. The judge has taken the case under advisement. They said it was just a game and that they had simply reached through from their family boxes.

The city council has appointed a committee to look into the enforcement of the curfew ordinance to investigate whether it is comprehensively drawn and whether there is a way to enforce it.

75 years ago