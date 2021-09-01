HistoriCorps project in Coconino National Forest seeks volunteers

Volunteers enamored with the outdoors and with history are needed for a special project at the historic Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona, for four weekly sessions, beginning September 19 through October 8, and October 24 through October 29, according to a Coconino National Forest news release.

The repair project involves cedar shingle and corrugated metal roofing; repair of stone foundation, stairs and walls; siding repair, and reconstruction of other structural components.

Crescent Moon Ranch is located on Oak Creek about 7 miles southwest of Sedona, adjacent to the former Red Rock Crossing. Restoration of several historic structures at Crescent Moon Ranch is the third HistoriCorps project on the Coconino National Forest this year, after pausing projects last summer. The Forest Service recreation site includes a picnic and day use area with trails, ramadas and restrooms, while the old ranch house is now a popular rental cabin.

HistoriCorps projects are free for volunteers who register for the 5-day sessions. All meals, tools, training, equipment, and a campsite are provided. Volunteers are responsible for their own transportation to the campsite, sleeping equipment, work clothes and boots, and other personal gear. To sign up and volunteer for this project, please visit the Crescent Moon Ranch Project page at historicorps.org/crescent-moon-az-2021.

