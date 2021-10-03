HistoriCorps makes the old look newly old again; preservation group works on Sedona's Crescent Moon Ranch

So at Crescent Moon Ranch — built by white settlers in the late 1800s and once a thriving orchard and agricultural hub but now a tourist stop in the Red Rock Ranger District — the HistoriCorps crew must make sure that, for instance, the juniper posts in the barn are secure and free of rot or else be replaced with near-identical junipers, that the new cedar shingles on the water wheelhouse match what’s there and that any boards supporting the siding be made of rough-sawn lumber to give the proper time-weathered appearance.

Though the preservation work at Crescent Moon is quite an undertaking — the barn, especially, needs some work — Randall said he has been impressed with how well the ranch buildings have held up over the decades.

“With a lot of these historic structures, especially in the frontier days, they didn’t expect it to last 130 years, but here it is,” Randall said. “That, in itself, is a great reason to preserve it. There’s so much history there and those people had no clue that this would last.