Historical society mulls dropping funding for Riordan Mansion, Tucson historic sites

"Like many institutions today, we are faced with extremely difficult decisions about our future," Downs said via email.

She emphasized that no decision has been made yet, and the board of directors will have the final vote on Friday.

The history

Joe Meehan, a former curator for 44 years at the Arizona Historical Society's Pioneer Museum in Flagstaff, called the news "upsetting." He did not want to see the Riordan Mansion close, and added that all three sites were important places for Arizona's history.

Meehan said Riordan Mansion was especially important to understanding Flagstaff's part in the state's history, but this is not the first time the park's future has been called into question.

In 2009, the Great Recession caused the state legislature to cut the parks budget, leading to park closures around the state. Public outcry led groups to search for other owners to preserve the park before it officially closed, Meehan explained. The Arizona Historic Society agreed to pick up operations in 2010 in an arrangement that allowed the state to continue ownership of the land.