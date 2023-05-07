The Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) responded to 10 automobile burglary calls in April, with items being stolen from 15 vehicles.

Roughly half of the crimes happened near hiking trailheads and outdoor recreation areas.

The uptick led FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala to post a warning to residents on Facebook that read, “Flagstaff Police Department would like to remind you: Move it or lose it! This includes entrances to fitness locations such as Buffalo Park, Mount Elden Trail Head, and other popular hiking areas in and around Flagstaff. We have seen an uptick in auto burglaries in these areas.”

Two burglaries were reported at the Campbell Mesa trailhead. In one case, the car was left unlocked. In the other, the lock appeared to be manipulated, according to police. At the Fat Man’s Loop trailhead, located at the base of Mount Elden, the victim reported that their car had been broken into despite the fact that they locked their door.

As temperatures warm, burglaries and break-ins of this nature tend to become more common, Rintala said.

“Vehicles at trailheads are targeted because often when people are going on hikes, they don’t want to carry certain items, and, unfortunately, they will leave them in plain sight in their vehicles or neglect to lock their vehicles,” said Rintala.

Police are currently investigating any possible connections between the trailhead burglaries.

“We document the time frame the act occurred, the way entry was made, what was taken, and process the vehicle for fingerprints and/or DNA evidence. Often patterns can be developed ... in sprees where we can target the methods to reduce burglaries,” Rintala said.

Not every car that was broken into, or left unlocked and rummaged through in April was parked near an outdoor recreation area.

On April 2, camping equipment, a fishing pole and a .22 caliber Winchester Model 67 rifle were stolen out of the backseat of an unlocked Jeep parked at a West Flagstaff apartment complex. The case has been forwarded to FPD’s criminal investigations unit, and if a suspect is apprehended they could be charged with felony burglary.

In Sunnyside, just three days later, $180 worth of Taki’s were snatched from an unlocked van while the owner was loading her vehicle. A neighbor told police she had seen a group of teenagers steal the spicy corn chips from the van.

Police haven’t made any arrests, but because such a large quantity of snacks was stolen, the suspects could be subject to felony charges.

As police look into the surge in thefts, they emphasize that burglaries are often crimes of opportunity. In the case of the stolen chips, the vehicle was unlocked. In still other burglaries reported this month, valuables were simply visible to would-be thieves.

“Valued items should be left at home, placed in locked areas such as glove boxes or trunks, or carried with the owners and not left in vehicles. Overall, don’t leave anything in plain sight in vehicles and lock the doors,” said Rintala.