Hiking Sedona in the time of coronavirus

The route, to this point, is a lollipop that eventually leads back to the Slim Shady trail. Should you choose to retrace your steps back, it’s a nice five-mile loop.

Then again, you’d be missing the highlight of the journey — Made in the Shade Trail. Sure, that means tacking on another mile, but what’s the rush? Do we need to rush home to resume sheltering-in-place? I think not.

Made in the Shade is a loop that connects Slim Shady. It meanders up the butte for gorgeous views of the lower Oak Creek Valley. Plus, it’s a challenging trek. Of the 635 feet of elevation gain throughout the whole run, nearly half comes on Made in the Shade. But, of course, you also enjoy plenty of downhill heading back to Slim Shady.

What makes Made in the Shade so special is that you finally get up close and personal with the red rocks. Elsewhere on this trek, you can only gaze upon the lovely rock formations (Cathedral, Bell, Courthouse, Twin Peaks, Castle Rock) from a distance. This view-from-afar was nice and all, but I appreciate the tactile nature of communing among the rouge sandstone.

Made in the Shade features large boulders to climb for views of the valley, winding ascents through juniper, oak and yucca, slickrock along a ledge and, heading on the descent, scores of prickly pear to avoid.