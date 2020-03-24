Hiking Sedona in the time of coronavirus

Before everything changed, before life as we have known it was put on pause, you would've expected the wildly-popular Bell Rock Trailhead in Sedona to be bustling at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of spring.
But normality is on indefinite hiatus, and our new social-distancing strictures apparently are being heeded by many. Because, well, I counted only six cars in the large parking lot when I pulled in. Then again, maybe it’s just that a huge chunk of tourists have vamoosed, leaving Sedona’s vast trail network only to the locals.
This absence of trail hordes proved a stark difference from parks and paths down in the Valley, where news reports over the weekend showed packed lots and trail traffic on all the prime locations, such as Camelback Mountain and Papago Park. Perhaps the difference, here in northern Arizona, is that we don’t have the Phoenix-area’s population density, and we certainly boast a more diffuse and plentiful trail system.
Whatever the case, Saturday was a lovely morning for a safe and healthful jaunt in Sedona. And, because I wanted to ensure that I would keep my distance from other trail users, I chose a route that many (except for mountain bikers) tend to overlook when starting from the Bell Rock Trailhead.
And, besides, the six-mile elongated loop included a half-mile segment called the Hermit Trail — and, somehow, that just seemed fitting in these days of contagion.
Whereas most users starting their journeys from Bell Rock’s lot will head east toward popular Courthouse Butte and Bell Rock itself, I chose to head west from the parking lot and cross (carefully looking both ways) Highway 179 to find a red-soiled path a few feet to the north.
This is the southern terminus of the Slim Shady Trail, which descends into washes and roughly runs parallel to Highway 179 for the next two miles. It’s another of those mountain bike trails co-opted by the Coconino National Forest and now open to everyone save motorized vehicles.
Actually, much of Slim Shady can turn into a makeshift stream after a storm, which was the case last week but, given all the deprivations the public has had to endure recently, what’s the big deal about a little moisture on your footwear? After that initial serpentine route on Slim Shady with only a little climbing up to Yavapai Vista, the course rises and dries out on the Templeton Trail.
Head west on the Templeton, away from the path to iconic Cathedral Rock (a route for another day, perhaps), for a half-mile until you almost run into Highway 179. Don’t take the underpass that is the continuation of the Templeton Trail, which leads to the more-populated Bell Rock Pathway. Instead, make a right onto the Hermit Trail, where you get enveloped in some lush vegetation for 0.6 of mile before continuing straight on the Coconino Trail.
The route, to this point, is a lollipop that eventually leads back to the Slim Shady trail. Should you choose to retrace your steps back, it’s a nice five-mile loop.
Then again, you’d be missing the highlight of the journey — Made in the Shade Trail. Sure, that means tacking on another mile, but what’s the rush? Do we need to rush home to resume sheltering-in-place? I think not.
Made in the Shade is a loop that connects Slim Shady. It meanders up the butte for gorgeous views of the lower Oak Creek Valley. Plus, it’s a challenging trek. Of the 635 feet of elevation gain throughout the whole run, nearly half comes on Made in the Shade. But, of course, you also enjoy plenty of downhill heading back to Slim Shady.
What makes Made in the Shade so special is that you finally get up close and personal with the red rocks. Elsewhere on this trek, you can only gaze upon the lovely rock formations (Cathedral, Bell, Courthouse, Twin Peaks, Castle Rock) from a distance. This view-from-afar was nice and all, but I appreciate the tactile nature of communing among the rouge sandstone.
Made in the Shade features large boulders to climb for views of the valley, winding ascents through juniper, oak and yucca, slickrock along a ledge and, heading on the descent, scores of prickly pear to avoid.
Speaking of avoidance, cognizant as I was to give other people a wide berth, it turned out not to be a problem even on a mild Saturday morning. In six miles — roughly one hour – on the trail, I saw only two other trail users. OK, three if you count canines. But they were memorable sightings: one you see a lot in Sedona; the other an unusual sign of our current social predicament.
My first encounter:
Along Slim Shady, about a mile in, I looked up the hillside about 30 feet to an overhanging rock, where a woman sat cross-legged, head slightly tilted back and forearms resting on her thighs. It was 42 degrees out, not frigid but far from balmy, and she was wearing only shorts and a sports bra and appeared to be shoeless. She was meditating, as many in Sedona do, but with eyes open, staring at the looming presence of Bell Rock across the highway. To make my gawking more socially acceptable, I waved. She paused her reverie and waved back.
Second encounter:
In the final mile, after not seeing another soul on the other trails, I descended the switchbacks on Made in the Shade and, turning a corner, I was stopped in my tracks and startled by a German Shepherd. Nothing unusual about that — except that the dog was outfitted in sunglasses; no, more like oversized ski goggles.
Coming up behind the bespectacled pooch was a woman donning similar goggles, but also gloves and a face mask (not an N-95, but protective nonetheless). When she spotted me, she immediately darted off the trail and turned her back to me, lest I breathe on her. The dog came up to me for a pet, at least.
I said a hearty good morning to the hiker before continuing on my way. I could barely hear her muffled “ g‘ mornin'” through her mask.
Sam McManis can be reached at smcmanis@azdailysun.com or at 928-556-2248.
