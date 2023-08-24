Dear Ranger: Where in Flagstaff can we hike on trails where there are no bikes? My walking partner is nervous about those two-wheelers zooming past us. And my dog doesn’t interact well with bicycles either. – Slow But Steady

Dear Slow: The Flagstaff Trails Initiative, a coalition of Flagstaff-area governmental agencies and private groups, is well aware of some hikers’ concerns about the growing use of trails by cyclists. When engaged in conversation (or hard of hearing), hikers can be oblivious to a bike coming up fast. Most bikers announce their presence — but sometimes the warning is too quiet and/or too late.

On the other hand, hikers should definitely be aware that many of our multi-use trails in Flagstaff and Sedona were built and are maintained by volunteers organized by local cycling organizations. Some of the best trails around Flagstaff exist thanks partly or entirely because of our local trail bikers. Here's a hint: trails built by bikers often have funky-sounding names, like “Lost Burrito” or “Hangover.”

That being said, I have several recommendations for you and your fellow walkers who want to hike where there is no bike:

Coconino National Forest ('CNF') Trails

CNF’s website www.fs.usda.gov/coconino has lots of information about local trails, including a chart showing the activities allowed on each one. See the list of CNF Flagstaff Ranger District trails shown with this article; we’ve removed the names of all the trails that DO allow biking. That still leaves 23 bike-free trails!

You can look for Sedona-area no-bike trails on the CNF Red Rock Ranger District website at www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/coconino/recreation/?cid=FSEPRD666629&width=full (A–J trail names) and www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/coconino/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5297794&width=full (L–Z trail names). Hikers can take advantage of the fact that no-bike trails outnumber bike trails in Sedona, 51–40!

Flagstaff Area National Monuments

Walnut Canyon’s Island Trail (the one with 274 steps down to the cliff dwellings) does not allow bicycles (or dogs). The kinder, gentler Rim Trail gives you great overlooks of the canyon and of the dwellings. You might spot a raptor, and you're sure to see gorgeous native plants along the Rim Trail.

Sunset Crater Volcano's Lava Flow Trail makes a pleasant walk with lots to see. Dogs are allowed on the paved portion (but not bicycles). Nearby, the short A'a Trail takes you up close and personal with a lava flow. Many people are surprised to see plants (even aspen trees) growing happily in the lava rock. There’s a public restroom at the Lava Flow parking lot/trailhead.

The very pleasant Doney Picnic Area near the north entrance to Wupatki National Monument is adjacent to the trailhead for the Doney Mountain Trail. Although it’s less than two miles up and back, this trail will get your heart pumping while you enjoy spectacular views of the Painted Desert. Doney Mountain is the only trail within or near Wupatki where (leashed) dogs are allowed.

Federally designated Wilderness Areas

All vehicles with wheels (even wheelbarrows) are banned from entering Wilderness Areas. This includes trails in CNF's Strawberry Crater, Kachina Peaks, and Kendrick Mountain Wilderness areas. You’ll not encounter a bicycle on the super scenic Kachina Trail near Snowbowl, nor on the challenging Pumpkin Trail climbing Kendrick Mountain. The Strawberry Crater hike is likewise in a wheel-free Wilderness area. And by definition, these Wilderness Areas are all places of outstanding natural beauty and special features. Sedona has even more Wilderness Areas with easily-accessed hiking trails, including Boynton Canyon and Bear Mountain. Leashed dogs are welcome on all Wilderness trails.

Finally, consider driving four miles down Woody Mountain Road to The Arboretum at Flagstaff, which is open Wednesday through Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and offers great views, public restrooms, garden art, and easy walking along woodland trails and garden paths. Dogs are permitted (on leash), but bicycles are not. Views of the Peaks are wonderful, as is the bird-watching.

For more information about the FTI, visit their webpage: flagstafftrailsinitiative.org/. And lastly, in case you suspect Ask a Ranger columnists are prejudiced against bikers, next week's final Ask a Ranger column of the season will be 100% devoted to recommending biking trails in the Sedona area. Happy trails!

