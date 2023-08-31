Escape the Sedona crowds and be rewarded with expansive Verde Valley and San Francisco Peaks views by mountain biking or hiking the Verde Valley’s newest trail system, the Blowout Wash.

The Blowout Wash is the first of several planned trail systems in the Verde Trails and Access Plan (VTAP). This plan includes 120 miles of trails for biking, hiking and equestrian use. The VTAP lies within the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest.

Work on this trail system began during the 2019–2020 field season when 5 miles of new trail were constructed to connect the Yavapai College Clarkdale Campus Trailhead with the Mingus Avenue Trailhead.

During the 2020–2021 field season, 9 miles of new trail were constructed higher up Mingus Mountain. Starting in the next field season, work began on the more remote Copper Chief Trail with limited access points. The 10-mile Copper Chief Trail connects the Blowout Wash with the Mingus Mountain Black Canyon Trail and the Ogden Ranch Trailhead.

Currently, this machine-built trail climbs to over 5,220’ in elevation and offers stunning views of the entire Verde Valley and the San Francisco Peaks. The Blowout Wash Trail System will eventually be part of the 90-plus mile Verde Valley Circle Trail connecting Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Beaver Creek, Rimrock, the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, and back to Cottonwood.

The Black Canyon Recreational Trail will also connect in the Verde Valley Circle Trail as it heads north to Flagstaff, as will The Sun Corridor Trail -- which connects Douglas with Las Vegas.

Here's three suggested rides/hikes for various skill levels:

Beginner ride/hike: Start at the Yavapai College Clarkdale Campus Trailhead and at the first trail intersection continue straight on the Flowing Well Trail (No. 104) on college property and then No. 580 when you cross into the Prescott National Forest, continuing straight (southerly direction) until you reach the Campus Trail ( No. 559). Turn left on the Campus Trail to reach the Mingus Avenue Trailhead. If you like, you can take a short half-mile detour up the Blowout Butte Trail (No. 556) for a 360-degree view as the trail circles the top of the butte before returning.

From the Mingus Avenue Trailhead take the Bullseye Trail (No. 557) back to the Campus Trail, turn left and ride back to the Yavapai College Trailhead. Total distance - 5 miles.

Intermediate ride/hike: Follow the above beginner directions but take the left fork at the Blowout Canyon (No. 551)/Bulleyes Trail intersection to go up the Blowout Canyon Trail. Follow Blowout Canyon for 3 miles until it intersects with the Bullseye Trail higher on the mountain. From here, you have two choices.

1) Turn left to follow Bullseye down the switchbacks to the Campus Trail, where you will turn left and ride back to the Yavapai College Trailhead. Total distance - 7 miles.

2) Turn right to follow the Bullseye Trail back to the Campus Trail at the Mingus Avenue Trailhead, where you will connect with the Campus Trail to take you back to your starting point.

Total distance - 10 miles if you add in the Blowout Butte detour.

Advanced ride/hike: Follow the directions detailed above, but turn left when you reach the Copper Chief Trail (No. 535). The Copper Chief climbs 954 feet in just a little over 5 miles that’s been completed to date. Ride/hike to the end and enjoy the descent back to the Blowout Canyon Trail. When you reach the Blowout Canyon Trail, turn left and continue to the intersection with the Extra-Credit Trail (No. 581), where you will turn left and get your Extra-Credit before attempting the Higher Learning Trail (No. 552), where you will turn left.

This extremely technical trail flows better counter-clockwise, but will challenge you no matter which direction you choose. Then, continue down (and then up) the stem until you again intersect with the Bullseye Trail. Turn left, go down the switchbacks and then left again when you intersect with the Campus Trail.

Total Distance -18-19 miles depending on whether you add in the Blowout Butte detour with over 2,200 feet of elevation gain.

Après ride, head into Old Town Cottonwood for lunch/dinner and a cold one. You’ve earned them! And happy trails!

