Hiker rescued off Humphreys Peak last Saturday

An injured hiker from Phoenix was rescued from the top of Humphreys Peak last Saturday.

The 49-year-old woman fell as she started her descent from the peak. Due to incoming thunderstorms and difficult terrain an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter was called in to determine if a hoist operation was feasible. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team began a ground-based response to treat and carry the hiker off of the mountain, according to a release.

After several attempts to land near the hiker, the air operation was suspended due to weather and high winds.

The Sheriff’s rescue team sheltered the injured hiker in place just below the peak until the thunderstorms passed.

The helicopter returned after weather improved to hoist and rescue the hiker from 12,400 feet elevation. The hiker was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to prepare for their trip by researching trail conditions, required equipment and weather that could be expected. Always leave a detailed trip itinerary with a trusted person to be better prepared.

