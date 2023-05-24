A hiker within Grand Canyon National Park died earlier this month on the Bright Angel Trail, park officials announced Wednesday.

Park officials say several factors may have contributed to the hiker’s death, identified as a 36-year-old female from Westfield, Indiana.

Contributing factors include heat-related illness and hyponatremia, a life threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt.

The hiker was one of four who were hiking up from the Colorado River, after descending to the river earlier that day, a spokesperson for the park told the Arizona Daily Sun.

On May 14 at approximately 9 p.m., park officials received a call about an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail. Within about an hour, rescue personnel had reached the hiker close to three miles below the rim, about halfway between Three-Mile Resthouse and Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse.

Shortly after emergency personnel responded, the hiker became pulseless, according to National Park Officials. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Grand Canyon National Park sees about 12 fatalities on average each year, although the causes can vary significantly.

Nonetheless, rangers at Grand Canyon National Park strongly urge visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

In the summer months, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade.

Park rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on trail between these hours. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.