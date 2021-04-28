Highgate Senior Living holding food drive Wednesday in Flagstaff

Highgate Senior Living Flagstaff will be hosting their first-ever annual food drive Wednesday in collaboration with Flagstaff Family Food Center, according to a press release. The event will take place at Wheeler Park, with the goal of collecting food and other essentials to help local families in need.

"We have felt so welcomed by the Flagstaff community and are pleased to be able to offer support and contribute to the well-being of all its residents with this event," said Highgate CEO Marjorie Todd.

Items can be donated at Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donations outside of the event time can be dropped off through May 1 at the Highgate Information Center, 617 N. Humphreys St., Suite 101, during business hours. Each donation will receive a raffle ticket entry into a drawing for an assortment of prizes.

Flagstaff Family Food Center is in need of nonperishable food items such as canned meats, peanut butter and jelly, canned soups, rice, cereal and granola bars. They have also requested basic toiletries such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, shampoo and dental floss.