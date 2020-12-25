Higher Education Year in Review: COVID-19 response and research, Cheng to leave NAU

As the spring semester came to a close, NAU leaders began projecting an estimated loss of up to $100 million, almost 20% of the university’s operating budget, in the coming fiscal year as a result of enrollment declines, a trend they said would be worsened by the pandemic. Departments were asked to adjust their fall 2020 budgets to schedule for 25% lower enrollment and personnel expenses, prompting a large round of layoffs in May.

In a statement, Cheng said fewer than 100 faculty positions were affected, none of which were tenure track, but an official number of total jobs lost was never publicly released.

The following month, NAU announced employees would need to take tiered pay cuts between 2.3% and 4.6%, and between six to 10 days of personal flex time in order to cut an additional $6 million in response to its projected revenue shortfall. NAU Executive Team members took 10% pay cuts.

Enrollment