High winds late in the week push Slate Fire to estimated 5,000 acres

Firefighters may have hoped to keep the Slate Fire north of Flagstaff contained to just 3,000 acres but high winds Wednesday afternoon had different plans.

Coconino National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer told the Arizona Daily Sun that by Wednesday evening, a flyover of the fire revealed the blaze had grown to an estimated 5,000 acres.

Just like in previous days, that growth comes in part as many acres of prescribed burns around the fire designed to consume fuels and limit its movement joined with the main body of the fire, enlarging its total footprint.

But Shaffer said higher winds also continued to push the fire, which is still at 0% containment, north and northeast.

Those higher winds, which are expected to continue through Thursday, could also make monitoring the fire’s growth somewhat more difficult, Shaffer said. The winds may hinder or event prevent aircraft from being able to conduct flyovers of the blaze -- which is generally the best way to measure the size of a fire.