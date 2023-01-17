High speed chase ends in collision, arrest east of Flagstaff

A chase with law enforcement ended in an icy collision Saturday afternoon near Stardust Trail in Doney Park.

Diego Enslow was taken into custody after a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy crashed into the driver’s side of his vehicle, ending a pursuit through Doney Park.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Jon Paxton, an attempt to locate was issued for Enslow’s vehicle. According to reports, he had been driving erratically, and on the wrong side of the road.

When officers found him, he was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed east of Flagstaff. For a time, deputies decided not to pursue the vehicle because of dangerous road conditions. When the vehicle was spotted again near Townsend-Winona Road, deputies restarted their pursuit, this time ultimately crashing into the suspect’s car on Stardust Trail.

Icy roads, Paxton said, may have caused the deputy to hit Enslow’s vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to Paxton.

Enslow is booked at the Coconino County Jail for DUI, wrong-way driving, unlawful flight and endangerment.