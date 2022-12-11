HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Take a run through time with NATRA

Anyone who has joined Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association on a Saturday over the past 21 years has undoubtedly learned a tidbit about Flagstaff’s colorful history.

I design many of our runs to cross paths with historically significant places steeped in northern Arizona’s 10,000 years of human history.

Carrying along late-1800s photographs, I’ve led runs to abandoned sections of Historic Route 66, Old Town Flagstaff, logging railroad grades, Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, the Johnson Canyon Tunnel, Overland Trail, Beale Wagon Road and the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line, to name a handful.

My favorite part of these runs is watching jaws drop as we compare and contrast the remarkable changes that have happened in some places, while others remain the same.

I could not have been more excited when I learned last month that Flagstaff author John Vankat’s beautiful new book, “The San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff Through the Lens of Time,” had just been released by Flagstaff-based Soulstice Publishing. After quickly thumbing through the book’s artfully designed hundreds of “then and now” photographs, I immediately began towing it with me through downtown Flagstaff.

The first photograph I tracked down, on Page 68, was of two gold miners loading their mules on their way to the Grand Canyon mines in the 1890s. As with every matching pair, Vankat diligently relocated the photopoint.

In this case, it was taken right in front of today’s Lumberyard Brewing Company, with proof of the location -- the still-intact historical train depot — in the background. Pausing at that exact location, I could imagine the miners’ ghosts standing in front of me.

I next ran a short distance uphill to the photograph on Page 76 that depicts the untrammeled 1890s landscape that is now the northwest corner of Hunt Avenue and Beaver Street. I know this spot well. It’s where I’ve had countless meetings planning one of Flagstaff’s most enduring races, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon and 5K.

It was stunning to see that even as late as the 1890s, the area just north of downtown was basically pristine.

After visiting these two photopoints, I realized that Vankat’s book is a veritable time machine for future NATRA runs. At 9 a.m. Dec. 17, we’ll take our first trip through time. Meet at the historic "flagstaff" on Thorpe Road. We will run a 6-mile loop back in time along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System while relocating many of the locations in Chapter 8, "North to Beauty.”

For future runs, stay tuned to natra.org and click on the Next Run menu option to see which sections of the book we will be running back in time to visit. While you’re at it, you can run down to any local bookstore or purchase this book directly from soulsticepublishing.com. Just be aware that it’s a coffee-table size and weight, so on your run home, be prepared to burn off extra calories.