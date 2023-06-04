It was three years ago that I rushed my husband, Flagstaff endurance athlete Tommy Rivers Puzey, to the Flagstaff Medical Center in acute respiratory failure at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. An awning of monsoon clouds stretched across a pastel sky when I left him in the care of a hazmat-suited nurse before quickly saying goodbye.

It was another three weeks after his admission to the ICU before he was diagnosed with NK/T-cell lymphoma -- a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer. By the time we received his dire diagnosis and even grimmer prognosis, he was already sedated and on a ventilator.

Over our 12 years of marriage, I had been a witness to Rivs’s mental fortitude and grit. He never wavered once he fixated on a goal, whether it was racing 100 miles along unforgiving Colorado ridgelines, crossing the Grand Canyon on a hot summer night or running up Humphreys Peak in time to catch the sunrise over a distant Painted Desert.

And now here he was, lying alone in a hospital bed, catatonic and helpless.

As the weeks progressed and his condition deteriorated, I was flooded with memories of my father’s own lung cancer battle. But rather than be swept back into the current of grief that had defined my adolescence, something beautiful happened over the course of Rivs’s illness.

Carried by the Flagstaff community that rallied around our family during the most difficult time of our lives, I was free to allow the sadness I had been trying to bury for two decades. And within that allowance, I learned how to hope. I learned how to love. I learned that the pain inside of me was not something to be conquered, but rather something to be accepted. Something to be loved.

Due to the tireless work of an already overwhelmed hospital staff, Rivs remains in remission of disease today. By all accounts he is a medical miracle, though we are acutely aware that our collective survival is a byproduct of the community that united around us during that time.

While our future remains unsure, we know one thing for certain: Love is ubiquitous and redemptive, renewable and transformative.

Flagstaff, I was saved and changed by your love.