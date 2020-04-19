High Country Running: Holding on to a moment shared by sisters

That’s me in the middle of the photo bawling my eyes out. Holding me up are my teammates Kellyn Taylor and Stephanie Bruce. A picture can say a thousand words.
Well, this picture can get a lot more than a thousand words out of me. You see, I like to talk.
Moments earlier, I crossed the finish line in first place at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials held on Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The top three finishers earned spots on the Olympic team, but it’s always extra special to get the win. I’ve had some memorable moments in my career, but this topped them all.
The Trials are a celebration of excellence, and this year’s will be known for the more than 500 female runners who rose to the qualifying standard challenge of beating 2:45:00 to earn their position on the starting line.
Immediately after finishing, I was so happy. I turned to greet second-place finisher Molly Seidel, with whom I shared many of the closing miles. Incidentally, Molly and I have also shared a run or two here in Flagstaff. She isn’t a full-time resident, but like so many other runners, she has come to Flagstaff for altitude training camps.
Next, Molly and I awaited Sally Kipyego. Together, we would comprise the 2020 Olympic Marathon Team.
At that point, my mind turned to my teammates Stephanie Bruce and Kellyn Taylor. And just like that, they also crossed the finish line; Stephanie in sixth place and Kellyn in eighth. They both came closer to congratulate me, and that’s when so many emotions hit me in an overwhelming way. As you can see, I’m bawling while Stephanie and Kellyn hold me up and offer encouragement and congratulations.
I’ve thought about this moment so many times, and each time the imagery becomes even more powerful.
We’ve trained together for two years, and we’ve had the same Olympic goal. Stephanie and Kellyn were already longtime teammates when I joined the team. We can all do math. We know that only three ladies in the whole country can achieve this goal. Accepting me on the team meant they were as invested in my success as their own. I have to admit, I’d been training with a couple other ladies in New Mexico since graduating from college, but this team was different.
I loved my college experience, but I didn’t know if it could translate into a professional setting. It did. Our HOKA NAZ Elite team is close-knit, with Steph, Kellyn and I developing a sisterhood-like friendship during the Trials buildup.
Stephanie and Kelly are more than teammates, they are now my sisters. Together, we shared struggles and strove toward a similar goal. They also provided an early welcome mat to the Flagstaff community and made me feel immediately comfortable in my new home and on my new team. These past few years, we have provided physical, mental and emotional support and unwavering accountability to each other, but I’ll admit, I learned it from them.
Now, with the Olympics being delayed a year, I know I will be relying on my friendship with Stephanie and Kellyn, as well as my entire team in Flagstaff, in order to reach the start line healthy and ready to go in 2021.
This photo will hang on my wall forever as a reminder of their support and that none of us can reach our goals alone.
Aliphine Tuliamuk is a Kenyan-born American long-distance runner and 2:26:50 marathoner who will represent the United States in Tokyo in 2021.
