High Country Running: Holding on to a moment shared by sisters

That’s me in the middle of the photo bawling my eyes out. Holding me up are my teammates Kellyn Taylor and Stephanie Bruce. A picture can say a thousand words.

Well, this picture can get a lot more than a thousand words out of me. You see, I like to talk.

Moments earlier, I crossed the finish line in first place at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials held on Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The top three finishers earned spots on the Olympic team, but it’s always extra special to get the win. I’ve had some memorable moments in my career, but this topped them all.

The Trials are a celebration of excellence, and this year’s will be known for the more than 500 female runners who rose to the qualifying standard challenge of beating 2:45:00 to earn their position on the starting line.

Immediately after finishing, I was so happy. I turned to greet second-place finisher Molly Seidel, with whom I shared many of the closing miles. Incidentally, Molly and I have also shared a run or two here in Flagstaff. She isn’t a full-time resident, but like so many other runners, she has come to Flagstaff for altitude training camps.

Next, Molly and I awaited Sally Kipyego. Together, we would comprise the 2020 Olympic Marathon Team.