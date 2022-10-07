High-cost steep-slope helicopter logging is working in Williams; Flagstaff will be next

It takes a lot to fly pine trees off a mountain, but the cost of leaving them might be greater still.

At least that has been the driving calculation behind the Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project, which has successfully employed helicopter logging to thin hundreds of acres of dense forest on the mountain’s steep slopes.

The restoration project -- a partnership between the Coconino County Flood Control District, the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (ADFFM), and the Kaibab National Forest -- aims to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildlife and subsequent post-fire flooding in the town of Williams by treating more than 15,000 acres of forest in the area of Bill Williams Mountain.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency study of the area reported that even a moderate monsoon rain following a wildfire could inundate the City of Williams with 6 feet of floodwater and debris that could destroy the city’s water system. According to a Northern Arizona Alliance Bank Economic Policy Institute study commissioned in 2018, the economic impact from a catastrophic wildfire and flooding in the Bill Williams Mountain watershed is estimated between $379 million and $694 million. By comparison, the estimated cost to complete forest restoration on Bill Williams Mountain is just $31 million.

A large portion of that cost is tied up in the treatment of steep-slope areas. According to the Flood Control District, treating these slopes is “critical” to reducing the threat of post-wildfire flooding, but they are generally inaccessible to traditional logging operations.

That’s where helicopter logging enters the equation.

Helicopter logging has hand-crews hike into the treatment area and fell trees while a helicopter lifts and transports the downed wood to a nearby landing where trucks and processing equipment await. According to the district, helicopter logging can cost $14,000 to $18,000 per acre, compared to about $500 an acre for forest treatment on flat areas.

“There is no escaping the fact that forest thinning on the steep slopes of Bill Williams Mountain is expensive,” said Jay Smith, forest restoration director for the Flood Control District. “The total cost of thinning 1,600 acres may ultimately exceed $26 million; however, when compared to the cost of a $300 million to $700 million disaster, the wisdom of preventative action is clear.”

As of this fall, roughly 500 steep-slope acres of the project have been treated by helicopter logging, with progress being made on another 285 acres during the current work season, leaving just over 800 acres of steep slope remaining.

The wood that is being harvested from these slopes goes to a variety of places, saidSasha Stortz, NFF southwest program senior manager.

“It’s not lumber,” Stortz said. “It’s stuff that’s hard to find a market for.”

Some of the wood goes to Novo Biopower in Snowflake, some goes to a NewLife sawmill in Bellemont and some goes to the award-winning Wood for Life program, which distributes wood to heat homes in Navajo and Hopi communities.

Stortz also said that all aspects of the Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project — from funding step-slope helicopter logging to finding a use for the harvested wood — have been a success of cooperation between partnering agencies and industries.

“Partnership is making this happen,” she said. “It really takes all of us.”

And more importantly, it appears to be working.

“We’ve already seen the positive effects of this restoration project,” Smith said. “A lightning-caused fire ignited in an area of treated forest in June of this year that was quickly suppressed before it could get out of hand.”

Smith added: “We’ve got a model that works. Now we want to take it to the next priority watershed.”

The next priority is the steep slopes of the Upper Rio de Flag watershed above Flagstaff. The watershed encompasses roughly 44,500 acres, with about 2,000 acres that have been identified as candidates for steep-slope treatment. The estimated cost for treating the area is $20 to $40 million. Estimates of the total assets at risk from post-fire flooding in this watershed range from $1.5 to $2 billion.

Earlier this year, portions of this watershed burned during the Pipeline Fire, but the blaze changed its initial direction and moved east out of the watershed. Even so, the burned area produced significant downstream flooding during the monsoon season.

“If the Upper Rio de Flag watershed burns, what we will experience in flooding will be like nothing Flagstaff has ever witnessed before,” said Lucinda Andreani, administrator for the Flood Control District. “Computer modeling shows much of the town will be under 1 to 5 feet of floodwater, from Fort Valley through the downtown to the NAU campus, over into Continental Country Club and beyond.”

While parts of the Upper Rio De Flag Watershed have been included in forest restoration planning under the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, the steep slopes were not initially included “because nobody ever thought we’d be able to afford to treat them,” said Matt McGrath, Coconino National Forest Flagstaff district ranger.

But with new partnerships and the demonstrated success on Bill Williams Mountain, these steep slopes could be treated after all.

“We've had some initial discussions with some partners like the National Forest Foundation about how we can work together in a similar way to what's going on out on Bill Williams,” McGrath said. “They're a little more expensive, but the county is willing to put a lot of money into it, so we're planning out that project.”

Flagstaff has seen steep-slope helicopter logging in 2019 as part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, but not in the Upper Rio de Flag. The 2019 operation yielded some lessons, McGrath said, especially around whether operations should remove slash piles or let them remain on the mountain. After the 2019 operation, some of the slash piles left behind unintentionally became fuel for the Museum Fire.

“We all learned that we need to go all in invest a lot of money or move as much as possible to really reduce fire danger,” McGrath said. He estimated that helicopter logging in the steep slopes of the Upper Rio de Flag Watershed could begin in 2024.

To date, the Flood Control District has identified $30 million to be used for forest restoration over the next five years -- but they stress the reality that this funding won’t be enough.

“One agency cannot solve all Coconino County’s forest health challenges,” a statement from the Flood Control District reads. “It will require support from the Forest Service, City of Flagstaff, U.S. Department of Defense, National Forest Foundation, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Nature Conservancy, and private businesses to be successful.”

And while the bill is high, the viscous cycle of fire and flooding is becoming more costly by the year.

“If we don’t get ahead of this, we’re going to do this over and over again,” Andreani said.

Or, to put it in the words of David Tenney, director for the DFFM, “Easier to prepare and prevent than repair and repent.”