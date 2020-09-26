He's on the case against cyberbullying

So, too, did the American Bar Association. That august institution, which has a publishing arm, jumped at the chance to sign Jacobs to pen his updated, adult- and teen-focused look at cyberbullying law.

“A layperson will probably find an example in here that relates to them,” Jacobs said. “These are examples courts and seeing time after time after time — the common methods of bullying somebody on your phone, tablet, computer. People can educate themselves and see how these facts match theirs. I made it easier for readers, too. You can read full appellate court decisions or my summary of the case in which I (put it in context) and quote from the decision.”

As a juvenile court judge, Jacobs said he sought to remedy cyberbullying cases involving teens without resorting to harsh penalties, such as incarceration. Usually, he said, he put the teen involved on probation and restricted her or his use of digital devices, surrendering the user name and password to a probation officer.

“I would also order their parents to closely monitor their child's activities regarding the Internet and cooperate with the assigned probation officer,” he said of juvenile cases. “These types of orders have been challenged in courts across the country, and have continuously been upheld.