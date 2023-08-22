The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released more information about the fatal rollover crash involving a semitruck and passenger vehicle on westbound Interstate 40 at milepost 195 near Flagstaff.
According to DPS officials, it appears the passenger vehicle changed lanes in front of the commercial truck causing the motor home to veer into the median at about 9:10 am Sunday. The semitruck also crashed into the median and rolled over, killing three of the people inside the smaller vehicle.
According to DPS, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were killed during the rollover crash.
A 5-year-old child, also a passenger, is in the hospital according to DPS as result of the crash.
“Sunday and Monday proved to be tremendously busy days for the [Flagstaff Fire Department],” a post on Flagstaff Fire Department’s social media read. "On Sunday morning, several FFD units were dispatched to a multiple-fatality accident on westbound I-40 that lead to fire crews having to transport patients with FFD rescues due to resources being stretched to capacity."
People are also reading…
- Ask a Ranger: Learning more about the 'Big Sink' near Flagstaff
- To bring 214 rental units, LIV Timber Sky approved by zoning commission
- Arizona Court of Appeals hears arguments on Flagstaff hospital relocation ballot measure
- Fatal crash blocks I-40 eastbound for several hours after Monday morning crash
- Mary Monday: Are we entering a cooling off period in real estate sales?
- Inured hiker rescued near Lake Mary Tuesday
- New Flagstaff veterans home accepting applications
- Flagstaff History: Board approved high-density development amid much protest
- Arizona Court of Appeals allows FMC referendum to stay on ballot
- Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
- Eagles begin season under new golf coach Sean Manning
- Coconino County Sheriff’s Office investigates bomb threat at Cromer School
- 441-acre thinning project near Equestrian Estates to begin late August
- Study shows how Glen Canyon Dam has put Grand Canyon archeological site at risk
- Coconino County's short-term rental ordinance passes unanimously
Less than 24 hours later, first responders were called to eastbound I-40, this time near the Fourth Street overpass for a crash involving a motor home and a semitruck. That crash brought traffic to a halt for several hours on Monday, and resulted in the death of a 49-year-old Flagstaff man named Aaron Matthew Goldman.
DPS has not yet responded to inquiries about the possible cause of Monday’s crash.
In its post published Monday evening, FFD encouraged the public to be patient during highway closures, especially given the two fatal crashes.
The statement read: “Each of these calls required a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) for our local first responders due to their gruesome nature. We love caring for our citizens, but sometimes we have to stop and care for ourselves as well. It’s an honor to serve you.”
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sierra Ferguson
Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.